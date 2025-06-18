IAG Names Kyle Loftus as President

Kyle Loftus has been named president of IAG, CEO Jim Osborne announced on Wednesday.

In addition to his new title, he will join the IAG Board of Directors. Still in his 30s, Loftus becomes one of the youngest presidents in the history of full-service talent agencies after starting 16 years ago as an intern and quickly moving up the ranks.

Loftus is being promoted from his role as EVP, Head of Content Development, where he oversaw the Motion Picture and Television Lit, Alternative TV, Media Rights and Publishing departments. As president, he will continue those responsibilities while taking on a broader leadership role at the agency.

He was a key figure in the successful 2023 merger of APA and AGI, which created IAG, and was promoted to partner in 2018.

“Kyle has been instrumental in building an architecture at IAG that allows us to seamlessly integrate innovative opportunities for our clients across all divisions,” Osborne said in a statement to TheWrap. “Through his leadership, we’ve created multiple strategic pathways to help our clients diversify and grow their businesses. His exceptional ability to connect talent, music, IP and literary assets has consistently yielded lucrative results for our clients, making this work a cornerstone of IAG’s brand in the marketplace. Without question, Kyle is the finest agent I’ve ever worked with — and I’ve had the privilege of working with some of the industry’s best.”

“Reaching this professional milestone at IAG is incredibly rewarding,“ Lofton added. “This company believed in me from day one, and I have so many amazing colleagues, mentors, clients and friends to thank — most importantly, my partner and friend Jim Osborne, who has been an unwavering champion. We have a fantastic team at IAG, and I am proud to step into this role, lend my support and expertise across the agency and continue amplifying the IAG story by championing the growth of our exceptionally talented clients.”

Notable clients of Loftus’ who have crossed over from music to acting, producing and directing include Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Mary J. Blige. Loftus has also helped establish and expand star-driven production companies for clients like Gary Oldman, Sylvester Stallone, Taraji P. Henson, Regina Hall and Cole Hauser, among others.

Loftus continues to represent a roster of writer/showrunners including Adam Higgs (“Fubar”), Leann Bowen (“Ted Lasso”), Kenny Smith (“Kenan”), Chris Downey (“Leverage”) and Nick Schenk (“Gran Torino”).

His career progression at IAG includes roles as intern (2009), mailroom assistant (2011), agent (2013) and partner (2018). He was named to Variety’s New Leaders list in 2015 and The Hollywood Reporter’s Next Gen list in 2018.