Kathryn Bigelow’s ‘A House of Dynamite’ Sets October Premiere on Netflix and in Theaters

Kathryn Bigelow’s thriller “A House of Dynamite” is set to premiere this fall — hitting theaters in October and streaming on Netflix on Oct. 24.

“When a single, unattributed missile is launched at the United States, a race begins to determine who is responsible and how to respond,” per the logline. The streamer further called the movie a “sharp and visceral new story from a filmmaker at the top of her game.”

Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson, Gabriel Basso, Jared Harris, Tracy Letts, Anthony Ramos, Jonah Hauer-King, Moses Ingram, Greta Lee, Jason Clarke, Malachi Beasley, Brian Tee, Brittany O’Grady, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Willa Fitzgerald, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Kyle Allen and Kaitlyn Dever will star in the two-time Oscar winner’s latest film.

Bigelow directed from a script by Noah Oppenheim, both of whom produced alongside Greg Shapiro. Executive producers included Brian Bell and Sarah Bremner, while Jeremy Hindle and Sumaiya Kaveh co-produced.

Additionally, Barry Ackroyd was the director of photography, Jeremy Hindle was the production designer, Sarah Edwards was the costume designer and Kirk Baxter was the editor. Volker Bertelmann did the music, Paul N. J. Ottosson did sound design and casting was handled by Susanne Scheel.

“A House of Dynamite” will mark the filmmaker’s 11th movie, following hits like “Point Break,” “The Hurt Locker” and “Zero Dark Thirty.” Bigelow famously became the first woman to win the Academy Award for Best Director with “The Hurt Locker” in 2009 (which also won Best Picture that year).

“A House of Dynamite” hits Netflix on Oct. 24 and theaters that same month.