Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine Launches Gen Z-Focused Brand Sunnie

Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine has launched Sunnie, a Gen Z-focused brand for young female storytellers.

“The platform will feature social content, experiential events, book clubs, digital zines, custom curriculums and more – all designed specifically with and for Gen Z girls,” according to a Wednesday press release. Sunnie will also feature collaborations with talent like Lana Condor, Molly Carlson and Raegan Revord.

“It’s been a dream of mine to build a space where young women can be the truest version of themselves,” Witherspoon said in a statement. “We’ve discovered that young women are not defined by doom and gloom as they’re often portrayed in media – they’re complex, creative individuals with incredible agency. Sunnie will be a celebration of that spirit, giving them the tools and community to navigate life’s challenges while embracing their authentic selves.”

Hello Sunshine worked with organizations such as AnitaB.org, Child Mind Institute, Être, Lyda Hill Philanthropies’ IF/THEN Initiative, Step Up, the Women’s Sports Foundation and Purdue University to figure out exactly what a Gen Z brand for young women should entail. Additionally, the production company commissioned a national research report with Être and YPulse to ask 1,000 girls aged 13-18 for their input.

“Young women – despite the many pressures they face – are intentionally creating space for joy. They’re writing their own stories, setting boundaries, finding community and embracing both digital and real-world connections on their terms,” Maureen Polo, Head of Direct to Consumer at Hello Sunshine, added. “And yet, 75% say advertising rarely reflects how they actually talk, dress or act — a clear signal that the industry still isn’t truly seeing them. Sunnie will support and amplify these efforts, providing content, curriculum and experiences that resonate with how they actually live their lives, not how adults assume they do.”





