The east and west factions of Writers Guild of America congratulated IATSE for landing a tentative agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), touting the deal’s multifactor gains.

“Congratulations to the IATSE Negotiating Committee for reaching tentative agreements with the AMPTP and winning important gains and protections for IATSE members,” the guild said in a Friday statement.

WGA also mentioned that it remains aligned with the Hollywood Basic Crafts, which consists of more than 7,000 crew members, including location managers and drivers. The committee for the coalition is set to start conversations back up on July 1.

“We remain united in solidarity with the Hollywood Basic Crafts as they head back into negotiations with the studios on Monday, July 1.”

IATSE and the AMPTP struck a deal on Thursday on key issues, including wage increases, overtime pay, bereavement leave and the recognition of Juneteenth as a federal holiday. The agreement is now pending ratification by the union’s membership.

The WGA wasn’t the only guild to applaud IATSE on their feat, the Directors Guild of America (DGA) shouted them out on Thursday:

“Congratulations to IATSE on reaching a tentative agreement on terms for both their Basic and Area Standards Agreements with the AMPTP and for achieving a strong contract with significant improvements in wages, working conditions, health plan funding and critical job protections regarding generative artificial intelligence,” the guild said in a statement. “The DGA applauds IATSE President Matt Loeb and the entire negotiating committee on their success in advancing the rights of their members.”

As TheWrap previously reported, the AMPTP is now shifted its attention to Teamsters Local 399. The two began chatting earlier this month and the union informed the studios that it will stick its July 31 contract deadline.