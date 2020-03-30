IATSE Launches Mutual Aid Program as Over 90% of Members Have Lost Jobs to Pandemic

More than 135,000 below-the-line workers are estimated to be out of work due to production shutdowns

| March 30, 2020 @ 5:33 PM Last Updated: March 30, 2020 @ 6:55 PM
iatse

With more than 135,000 of its members estimated to have lost their jobs to the coronavirus pandemic, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) has rolled out new support services through a mutual aid program to encourage Hollywood’s craft workers to support each other while productions remain shut down.

“I have activated all of our constitutional bodies and committees,” tweeted IATSE President Matthew D. Loeb on Monday. “I have spoken with the Districts, Women’s Committee, Young Workers Committee, Pride Committee and Disaster Relief Committee. We are developing assistance programs and it’s all hands on deck.”

The new program, called the Coronavirus Active Response and Engagement Service (CARES), is aimed at helping the most vulnerable members of IATSE’s membership, particularly the elderly and those most vulnerable to contracting the virus. As part of the program, CARES is offering a delivery service in which volunteers will deliver groceries and supplies to those unable to or uncomfortable with leaving their homes during the pandemic. The program is also offering a buddy system that will allow the elderly and caretakers to remain in contact with union members by phone.

Also Read: All the TV Productions Suspended or Delayed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic (Updating)

IATSE has been active in organizing workers over the past two weeks as the pandemic has crippled both Hollywood and the world’s economy. The union organized a letter campaign to send over 100,000 letters to Congress while the recently passed stimulus bill was debated last week, urging lawmakers to make provisions that would allow Hollywood workers to access needed financial aid programs despite the unconventional nature of their employment.

IATSE is one of several Hollywood organizations that has ramped up efforts to support workers in the entertainment industry in the midst of the coronavirus. For more information on more of these relief efforts, click here.

Stars Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus (Photos)

  • daniel dae kim idris elba prince charles coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Tom Hanks Rita Wilson Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Olga Kurylenko Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Idris Elba Tux Golden Globes Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Lucian Grainge Universal Music Coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Rachel Matthews Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Kevin Durant Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Daniel Dae Kim Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Prince Albert of Monaco Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Sean Payton Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Colton Underwood Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Andy Cohen Photo credit: Getty Images
  • debi mazar
  • Placido Domingo
  • Aaron Tveit Getty
  • Rand Paul And Rick Perry Address Defending the American Dream Summit Getty
  • Harvey Weinstein verdict Getty
  • HBO
  • Greg Rikaart Young and the restless soap opera actor Getty
  • terrence mcnally Getty
  • Houston rapper Slim Thug said he tested positive for coronavirus. Getty
  • prince charles Getty
  • Jackson Browne Getty
  • Jeff Shell Universal Getty
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty
  • Doris Burke ESPN Getty
  • Chuck Billy Testament Coronavirus Getty
  • Scarface rapper coronavirus Getty
1 of 30

Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and Prince Charles have all come down with COVID-19

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.

View In Gallery

Related Content

Keep
Reading...

Looks like you’re enjoying reading
Keep reading by creating
a free account or logging in.
Continue