'iCarly' Star Laci Mosley on Representation, Privilege and How Diversity Has Been 'Weaponized'

"iCarly" star Laci Mosley, who plays an openly queer character and publicly identifies as bisexual, revealed the Paramount+ revival broke her expectation that a Black, queer character would ever be represented in the show — and media in general.

"I grew up with lesser expectations of the world because I am a dark-skinned Black woman," Mosley told TheWrap. "As Black folk, and as queer folks and as others, we've consumed popular culture and media and we've never expected to see ourselves."

While Mosley said this expectation to see oneself reflected in media is rooted in a privilege that people of color, queer people and disabled people have never had, she also explained how limiting representation also limits the quality of the art itself.

"If you don't see everyone, then it's not a real representation of the world," Mosley said, "and therefore your art is just not as good; it’s not as real."

This understanding, however, is distorted through words like "diversity," "inclusion" and "woke," terms that Mosley says have been "weaponized against us by oppressors to seem as if people are whining about something."

"In actuality, people just want to see the real world reflected back at them in the art they're watching," Mosley said. "That's what diversity and inclusion is: realness."

Mosley cited this understanding as critical race theory — a term under fire by right-wing commentators and officials.

"Critical race theory is the truth," Mosley said. "People want to see the truth."

While Mosley thanks her grandmother for teaching her that she had value as a person of color, she says the biggest reward of "iCarly" has been hearing from fans who now see themselves reflected in the show.

Nickelodeon's “iCarly” series, which ran from 2007-12, followed a group of best friends creating a webcast while grappling with everyday problems and adventures. The 13-episode revival picks up a decade after the original show ended, and stars returning cast members Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress, as well as newcomers Mosley and Jaidyn Triplett.

“iCarly,” which has already been picked up for a second season, is now streaming on Paramount+.