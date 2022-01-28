The sixth film in the "Ice Age" franchise, "The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild," is now streaming exclusively on Disney+. In this installment, possum brothers Crash and Eddie reunite with solo thrillseeker Buck Wild beneath the ice in The Lost World because they want to live like he does.
The antics of this trio eventually drag classic characters Sid, Manny, Diego and Ellie back into the mix as well. Two newcomers add to the voice cast, making for some more wild adventures.
But the "Ice Age 6" voice cast is quite different than before, as actors like Ray Romano, Queen Latifah and Denis Leary have been replaced. Check out our full cast and character guide below.
Walt Disney Studios
Buck Wild (Simon Pegg)
Simon Pegg is the only original cast member to reprise his animated role as weasel vigilante Buck Wild. Buck is a one-eyed weasel who first appears in "Ice Age 3: Dawn of the Dinosaurs." Buck lost his eye in a fight with a mother T-Rex, and ever since then, the two constantly have a bone to pick with each other — literally, since Buck fashioned a knife out of a tooth that he knocked from the T-Rex's mouth.
Walt Disney Studios
Crash (Vincent Tong) and Eddie (Aaron Harris)
Previously voiced by Seann William Scott and Josh Peck, twin brothers Crash and Eddie return as crazy as ever, driving the plot of this film alongside Buck. The possums first arrived on the scene when Manny and crew met Ellie, one of the only remaining female mammoths, who thought she was also a possum. Both egg each other on in daredevil stunts and high adrenaline experiments.
20th Century Fox
Sid the Sloth (Jake Green)
Sadly, John Leguizamo is not behind the beloved voice of Sid in this movie. But Jake Green sounds pretty similar, lisp and all. Sid often adds comic relief to stressful situations that he is either unaware of or too aloof to realize.
20th Century Fox
Diego (Skyler Stone)
Leaving his toxic pack of sabertooth tigers to band with Manny and Sid in the original "Ice Age," Diego brings his background as a skilled hunter to this new family to protect them all. In past films, Denis Leary voiced Diego.
20th Century Fox
Ellie (Dominique Jennings) & Manny (Sean Kenin)
Ellie and Manny serve as parents to Crash and Eddie since the possum twins took Ellie in when she was orphaned as a child. Manny is morose and worried about everything, but meeting Ellie definitely added some light to his life. Sean Kenin sounds similar to Ray Romano, but Queen Latifah will be missed as the original voice of Ellie.
20th Century Fox
Zee (Justina Machado)
Buck Wild's old friend Zee joins the crew and quickly proves her chops as Buck's female counterpart. Constantly confused for a skunk, she does have a killer scent, but she is a zorilla, and she also has agility like Buck.
Walt Disney Studios
Orson (Utkarsh Ambudka)
The new villain of the story is another dinosaur named Orson, whose ego matches the size of his huge head. He seeks revenge against Buck, who banished him to Lava Island, and wants to take over the Lost World and rule with his raptors.