Ice-T Says His Reduced ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Screen Time Is Due to Costs of Kelli Giddish’s Return

Kelli Giddish’s Season 27 return on “Law & Order: SVU” gave longtime fans of the NBC procedural reason to celebrate — but it came with an unexpected price. Ice-T is featured in less episodes this season, he said, because of budget constraints of having both of them working at the same time.

Ice-T touched on fan’s noticing that he’s only appeared in four of the eight episodes of “SVU” Season 27 in a recent interview with TMZ. He said he was being used more sporadically this season after Giddish rejoining the series created a few budgetary hurdles.

“It’s just basically business,” Ice-T said. “They brought Kelli back. At the end of the day, they couldn’t keep both of us on both times, as far as budget-wise.”

He added: “They said, ‘Ice, we’ll have you come in and out this year.’ Everybody wanted Kelli back. We have new cops. I am not leaving the show. I am more concerned with going to Season 28. This year, they said, ‘Ice, we’re going to work you a little less.’ Everything was cool with me. I understood. I said, ‘Are you getting rid of me?’ They said, ‘No way. We can’t imagine “Law and Order” without you.’ I’ve been on this show for 27 years. I am not going to say anything negative about this show. They have taken care of me for so long. I’m trying to get to Season 28.”

Giddish was on “Law & Order: SVU” as Amanda Rollins from Season 13 through Season 24. She came back full time for Season 27, after series star Mariska Hargitay fought for Giddish’s return. Ice-T has been playing Odafin “Fin” Tutuola since Season 2 way back in 2000.

Ice-T remained chill about his lowered screen time for the current season while admitting he was a bit happy to see that there were fans who not only noticed he was missing from episodes but were mad at the absence.

“Don’t worry about me,” he said. “I am kind of glad the fans are upset. What if I was missing and nobody cared? I will be sprinkled throughout this season.”

“Law & Order: SVU” is executive produced by Dick Wolf, Hargitay, Kenneth Brown, Anastasia Puglisi and Peter Jankowski.