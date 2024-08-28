If you’re a fan of “Law & Order: SVU” and you think the sex crime drama series has gotten more “woke” over its 25 seasons, star Ice-T doesn’t give a you-know-what.

The rapper and actor slammed a fan’s inquiry Tuesday into whether the franchise will return to its apparent roots, stating that they feel the series has become too politically correct.

“Did they write ‘SVU’ back to normal yet? It started to go woke,” wrote X user Nicole T.

“What the F is woke?” Ice-T responded in a quote tweet. “Lol like I give a f–k.”

What the F is Woke? lol Like I give a Fuck. https://t.co/qVHbgWnhxD — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) August 27, 2024

The Aug. 27 tweet that triggered his response was itself responding to an Aug. 1 post from the entertainer sharing a behind-the-scenes photo of filming the new season of “SVU.”

“Seems like everyone is at the Olympics … I’m at work. SVU on location. Season 26,” he wrote at the time.

Seems like everyone is at the OLYMPICS…. I’m at Work. SVU on location. Season26 @WolfEnt pic.twitter.com/t4ZLyE8G3V — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) August 1, 2024

Ice-T will again reprise his role, Odafin Tutuola, once the show makes its return with Season 26 on Oct. 3. He has played the sergeant with the New York Police Department’s Special Victims Unit on the series since Season 2 in 2000. He returns alongside series mainstay Mariska Hargitay.

“Law & Order: SVU” will air Thursday nights on NBC at 6 p.m. PST. The first episode will premiere on Oct. 3 at 6 p.m. PST on NBC, and will land on Peacock the next day.