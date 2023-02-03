3 Top ID Executives Leave to Start Own PR Company

Senior vice president Jillian Roscoe and vice presidents Lindsay Krug and Rachel Karen have exited the powerhouse PR firm, ID, after more than a decade at the company, according to an insider with knowledge.

Roscoe is leaving ID with plans to start her own venture, having represented several clients, including Jeremy Allen White, Judy Greer and Jim Parsons.

Both Krug and Karen share a 16-year stint at ID, and have plans to collaborate on a new firm. According to Variety, which first reported the news, “they are known for repping Hannah Einbinder, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Martha Plimpton, Tracee Ellis Ross, Uzo Aduba, John Cho, Emily Hampshire, D’Arcy Carden and Niecy Nash-Betts, but have yet to announce who will join them at their new outfit.”

CEO Kelly Bush Novak first launched ID in 1993 with three unknown clients. Mara Buxbaum is the President of the company which has offices in both Los Angeles and New York. The company has about 100 staffers headquartered in los Angeles.

“It’s both bittersweet and gratifying to see Jillian, Lindsay and Rachel, who began their careers as assistants at ID, embark on their next chapter. We wish them every success and happiness,” Novak and Buxbaum said in a joint statement.

Roscoe added: ““ID was my second job after college after a brief stint in consumer PR at Weber Shandwick. This place has been my home for the past 20 years. I got married while here, had a kid and it’s been such a wonderful environment in which to grow and flourish. I thank Kelly and Mara for their constant and immeasurable support and I’m excited for what’s next to come.”

ID has a massive roster of some the biggest names and brands which include Alejandro González Iñárritu, Judd Apatow, Ryan Coogler, Alfonso Cuarón, Michael Keaton, Jude Law, Jake Gyllenhaal, Sarah Paulson, David Oyelowo, Ben Stiller and Jeremy Strong on the talent side to name a few. On the content side ID reps “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Yellowstone,” “1923,” “Mayor of Kingstown,” Apple+ including “Severance,” Paramount +, MGM projects, PBS, Lionsgate, Searchlight, A24, Netflix, Focus, Amazon movies and TV and Sony Pictures Classics. On the brand side, ID reps Peloton, Nintendo, Stephen Curry’s SC360, Universal Music Group, NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Rotten Tomatoes, CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) and Stand Up 2 Cancer.