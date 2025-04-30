‘Frozen’ Star Idina Menzel Thinks She Should Make Royalties Off Elsa Halloween Costumes

Idina Menzel shared on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM radio show Monday that despite receiving royalty payments for her voice work in Disney’s beloved, now-iconic animated franchise “Frozen,” she thinks she and co-star Kristen Bell deserve one more thing.

“I mean, I make royalties on the music and on the movie and all that stuff, but one royalty that would be really — I can’t believe I’m saying this,” Menzel teased. “I’m going to get, like, fired.

“It would be nice to make a dollar off every Elsa, and I know Kristen Bell would say the same thing. Every dress during Halloween. I would just take Halloween day,” the actress said.

The Tony-winning Broadway legend known for originating Maureen in “Rent” and Elphaba in “Wicked” was on hand for “Andy Cohen Live” promoting her latest Broadway musical, “Redwood.” In Disney’s musical work, Menzel is best known for voicing Elsa in “Frozen” (2013), “Frozen II” (2019) and the franchise’s upcoming third feature. Bell co-stars as the ice princess’ sister, Anna.

Cohen agreed that Menzel’s royalties request was a good one: “Yes, yes. Wow. Just the 24 hours leading up to Halloween, you take.”

“And it’s not even the money,” Menzel said. “It’s more the idea that it’s just, you know, that there’s like billions of Elsas out there.”

Menzel’s SiriusXM appearance with Cohen is not the only time the actress has shared some unfiltered thoughts on “Frozen” while promoting “Redwood.” In a recent SAG-AFTRA Foundation interview, the actress joked that the role of Elsa follows her wherever she goes, even into general meetings when looking for her next project.

“I go in, and every, the biggest producers, the assistants at their desks, anyone who’s there, they bring Elsa material. They want me to sign everything for their kids — ‘Wicked,’ ‘Rent,’ everything. I feel like, ‘I’m going to get this job, these people worship me!’ And then I leave, and I feel used. I feel like they just had me come in so I could sign all of their stuff, and then I don’t get the job.”

SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live” airs Monday–Friday at 10 a.m. ET.