Idris Elba Says He Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Actor Idris Elba said in a tweet on Monday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

“This morning I tested positive for Covid 19,” he said. “I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing. No panic.”

In the video, he said he got tested because he realized he had been exposed to someone who had also tested positive. After that other person tested positive last Friday, the actor said he self-quarantined and got tested immediately.

“This is serious,” he added. “Now is the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands… Transparency is probably the best thing for this right now.”

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Olga Kurylenko and Universal Music chief Lucian Grainge have also shared that they tested positive for the virus. As of March 13, there were 1,629 cases in the United States, with 41 total deaths, according to the CDC. Globally, there are 179,536 cases, with 7,073 deaths.

Watch Elba’s video below.

