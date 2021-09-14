Idris Elba to Return for ‘Luther’ Movie With Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis

Idris Elba will officially reprise his role as the brilliant detective John Luther for a “Luther” movie at Netflix, and he’ll be joined in the cast by Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis.

For years, Elba has been lobbying for the chance to reprise his breakout role in a movie, and that wish has finally been granted. Neil Cross, series creator of “Luther,” will return to write the script for the movie, and Emmy nominee Jamie Payne is set to direct.

The “Luther” film is being made by Netflix in association with BBC and Chernin Entertainment. The film will continue the events of the “Luther” saga, which aired in 2010 and ran for five seasons on the BBC. Other plot details however are being kept under wraps.

Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and David Ready will produce the film for Chernin Entertainment. Neil Cross and Idris Elba will also produce. Dan Finlay will executive produce for Chernin Entertainment, as will Priscilla Parish for BBC Studios and Kris Thykier.

Elba was nominated for four Emmys on behalf of his work on the BBC series “Luther.” He was most recently seen in “The Suicide Squad” and will next be seen in another Netflix project, the Western “The Harder They Fall.” He’ll next be seen in George Miller’s film “Three Thousand Years of Longing,” he’s voicing Knuckles in “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” and he’s filming “Beast” from director Baltasar Kormákur.

Erivo just recently starred as Aretha Franklin in the series “Genius,” and she’s meant to appear in Disney’s live-action “Pinocchio” and in a remake of “The Rose” for Searchlight Pictures.

Serkis will next be seen in “The Batman” alongside Robert Pattinson and on film last appeared in “Star Wars IX – The Rise of Skywalker.”

Chernin Entertainment recently worked with Netflix on the “Fear Street” trilogy of films that premiered in July.

THR first reported the news.