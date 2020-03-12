IFC Films Lands Jude Law, Carrie Coon Sundance Drama ‘The Nest’

Sean Durkin directed the film that will debut theatrically fall 2020

| March 12, 2020 @ 1:00 PM Last Updated: March 12, 2020 @ 1:11 PM
The Nest

Courtesy of Sundance Institute

IFC Films has picked up the U.S. rights to “The Nest,” a drama that premiered at Sundance this year starring Jude Law and Carrie Coon and is the follow-up film from “Martha Marcy May Marlene” director Sean Durkin, the distributor announced Thursday.

IFC will release “The Nest” in theaters this fall.

Set in the 1980s, “The Nest” is an icy family drama about a charismatic entrepreneur named Rory (Law) who relocates his wife Allison (Coon) and their two children (Charlie Shotwell and Oona Roche) to London from the U.S. Allison finds herself resuming the role of a housewife while Rory lavishes in his new job. But he soon gets ahead of his skis by purchasing a run-down mansion they can’t begin to afford. As the eerie isolation of their new home drives the family further apart, and the promise of a lucrative new beginning starts to unravel, Rory and Allison have to face the unwelcome truths lying beneath the surface of their marriage.

The film premiered in competition at Sundance and is Durkin’s first film since his debut “Martha Marcy May Marlene” in 2011.

“The Nest” was produced by Ed Guiney, Derrin Schlesinger, Rose Garnett, Sean Durkin, Amy Jackson, and Christina Piovesan. Executive producers are Andrew Lowe, Polly Stokes, Jude Law, Ben Browning, Glen Basner, Alison Cohen and Milan Popelka, with co-producers Kasia Malipan and Noah Segal.

The film was developed with BBC Films and was financed by FilmNation Entertainment and BBC Films with further backing from Telefilm Canada. FilmNation Entertainment is handling international sales.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be partnering with Sean on his assured follow up to ‘Martha Marcy May Marlene,’ and were blown away by the brilliant performances of Jude Law and Carrie Coon. ‘The Nest’ is the perfect addition to the IFC Films family and we can’t wait to share it with audiences nationwide,” Arianna Bocco, EVP of acquisitions and productions at IFC Films said in a statement.

“I am very excited to partner with IFC who have shown such bold support for the film. I look forward to working together to get ‘The Nest’ out to audiences across the country,” Durkin said in a statement.

The deal for the film was negotiated by IFC Films’ EVP of Acquisitions and Productions Arianna Bocco and Head of Business & Legal Affairs Betsy Rodgers with UTA on behalf of FilmNation Entertainment and the filmmakers.

Variety first reported the news.

