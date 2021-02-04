IFC Films has acquired the North American rights to “Holler,” a coming-of-age drama starring Jessica Barden (“End of the F***ing World”) that premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2020.

Nicole Riegel made her directorial debut on “Holler,” which also stars Gus Halper, Pamela Adlon, Becky Ann Baker and Austin Amelio and is executive produced by Paul Feig.

IFC Films plans to release “Holler” in June 2021. Here’s the synopsis:

Riegel also wrote the film, which centers on Barden as a young woman from a small Southern Ohio town where manufacturing and opportunities have tried up. After winning acceptance to college, she joins her older brother on a dangerous scrap metal crew seeking to pay her tuition. Together, they spend one brutal winter working the scrap yards during the day and stealing valuable metal from the aging factories at night.

The producers are Katie McNeill and Jamie Patricof of Hunting Lane Films, Christy Spitzer Thornton, Level Forward’s Rachel Gould, and Adam Cobb, with executive producers Adrienne Becker, Abigail E. Disney, Paul Feig and Jessie Henderson.

“Nicole Riegel’s beautiful cinematic voice is an instant powerhouse — she has created a visually stunning, personal and singular vision of American life with empathy and passion. We’re thrilled to partner with such an accomplished and innovative producing team to bring this tremendous debut to audiences nationwide,” IFC Films president Arianna Bocco said in a statement.

“‘Holler’ has been an enduring labor of love that I’ve poured many years of my life into, and I am so thrilled that my first film has found a passionate and caring home in IFC Films. Arianna and her amazing team have consistently taken chances on bold women and their stories, and I’m honored to be a part of that continuity,” Riegel said in a statement.

Level Forward has worked with other first-time feature filmmakers in developing, producing and fully financing their debuts, and the company has also worked recently on films such as “The Assistant,” “What The Constitution Means To Me,” “Rebel Hearts” and “Slave Play.”

The deal for the film was negotiated by President of IFC Films Arianna Bocco with Jessica Lacy at ICM Partners, Adrienne Becker and Roger Clark for Level Forward.