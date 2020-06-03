iHeartMedia Fires ‘Kimberly and Beck’ Hosts for Referring to ‘N-Word’ in Discussion of Protests

“We will not tolerate this kind of behavior,” said a statement from the company

| June 3, 2020 @ 11:56 AM Last Updated: June 3, 2020 @ 11:57 AM

iHeartMedia announced Wednesday that two Rochester, New York, radio hosts were fired after referring to the “N-word” in discussions of ongoing unrest Tuesday.

“iHeartMedia & Radio 95.1 made the decision to terminate Kimberly and Beck yesterday as soon as we learned of their comments. We will not tolerate this kind of behavior, which is antithetical to our core values and beliefs and to our commitment to our community and everyone in it,” says a statement from the company.

According to the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle, local “Kimberly and Beck” hosts Kimberly Ray and Barry Beck were discussing the attack of a local couple Tuesday, following a recent Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Rochester. Ray said “N-word” three times during the discussion, questioning if the people involved were behaving “N-word-ish” and “N-word-ly.” The hosts did not outright say the full word.

Also Read: Rush Limbaugh Decries 'Senselessness' of George Floyd's Death on 'The Breakfast Club': 'It Sickens Me'

“Let me ask you a question: Were they acting N-word-ish?” Ray said on the iHeartMediao-owned WAIO-FM, where the program aired from 2 p.m. ET to 7 p.m. ET every day.

The two hosts then went back and forth about whether they could refer to the “N-word,” saying, “No one is offended by that.”

As it turns out, people definitely were offended by that. Calls for their termination poured in on Twitter.

Also Read: ACLU Minnesota Sues Police on Behalf of Journalists Targeted Covering Protests

One user called the conversation the “saddest” they’d ever heard. Perez Hilton rallied his 130,000 followers to contact the station and demand the duo’s termination, too.

Deanna King, who also broadcasts on 95.1 WAIO-FM in Rochester, tweeted, “I am appalled at what was said on The Kimberly and Beck Show. I have never and would never spew such racist hate. I’ve told management I won’t work at a company that employs people like this. I’m raising my children to love everyone and stand up for what is right. I will, too.”

She confirmed in a subsequent tweet that on Wednesday morning, she and the team from the morning show hosted by Brother Wease refused to work. According to the listener she tweeted to, the station aired a replay of their show.

Brother Wease, retweeted former station employee Bryn McDaniels, who wrote critical comments of the duo.

Celebrities Who Have Died From the Coronavirus (Photos)

  • mark blum john prine ellis marsalis coronavirus
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • lucia bose Getty Images
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty Images
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty Images
  • Maria Mercader CBS News CBS News
  • Joe Diffie Country Thunder coronavirus Getty Images
  • alan merrill Getty Images
  • ken shimura YouTube
  • Andrew Jack Disney
  • adam schlesinger Getty
  • Ellis Marsalis Getty Images Getty
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty
  • Sergio Rossi shoes Getty
  • Patricia Bosworth Getty
  • Tom Dempsey coronavirus YouTube
  • john prine Getty
  • allen garfield Getty
  • Charles Gregory hairstylist Charles Gregory/YouTube
  • Hilary Heath obit Witchfinder American International Pictures
  • Rick May Team Fortress Obit coronavirus Linkedin/Valve
  • Allen Daviau cinematographer Getty
  • henry grimes
  • joel rosogin MPTF
  • Getty
  • Matteo de cosmo Victoria Dearing
  • roy horn Getty Images
  • Pat Dye Auburn football coach Getty Images
1 of 28

While many celebrities who contracted COVID-19 have recovered, some have died from complications of the illness

The world continues to be upended by the coronavirus pandemic, with more people contracting COVID-19 as the days pass. While many have recovered, some have died from complications of the illness. These are the names of some notable figures from Hollywood and the media  that we have lost.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE