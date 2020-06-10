‘I’ll Be Gone in the Dark’ Trailer: Michelle McNamara Explains Her Obsession With the Golden State Killer in HBO Docuseries (Video)

Michelle McNamara’s definitive book about the Golden State Killer case, “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark,” is getting the docuseries treatment on HBO later this month, giving the late author and crime reporter the chance to explain her obsession with the case in her own words.

McNamara spent 10 years following the case — which included 50 home-invasion rapes and 12 murders throughout California — before she died in 2016, two years before a suspect was identified and arrested based on DNA evidence. She is credited with bringing the case to wider attention with her blog, True Crime Diary, and a lengthy article in Los Angeles Magazine which served as the basis for “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark.”

HBO’s adaptation is described as “a detective story told in McNamara’s own words, through exclusive original recordings and excerpts from her book read by actor Amy Ryan.” The series draws from extensive archival footage and police files as well as new interviews with detectives, survivors and family members of the killer.

Also Read: Patton Oswalt Fires Back at Police Who Said Late Wife Didn't Help Catch Golden State Killer

A Story Syndicate Production, “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” is a series by Liz Garbus, and is directed by Garbus, Elizabeth Wolff, Myles Kane and Josh Koury.

Additional producers on the series include McNamara, Kate Barry, Dan Cogan, Dave Rath, Paul Haynes, Billy Jensen, Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller. McNamara’s husband Patton Oswalt, who helped finish the book after her death, is also an executive producer on the series.

The six-part documentary series premieres June 28 on HBO.

Watch the trailer above.