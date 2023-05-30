Amazon Prime Video released its first full trailer for its upcoming Boots Riley comedy series, “I’m a Virgo,” on Tuesday. The project stars Emmy winner Jharrell Jerome as a 13-foot-tall Black man living in Oakland, California. Set to be released in full on June 23, the series was written and directed entirely by Riley (“Sorry to Bother You”).

The trailer showcases a supersized Jerome as he leaves his childhood home and takes on the world, no matter how ill-fitted he is. And there’s more than just tiny living spaces antagonizing his day to day: Walton Goggins in full superhero getup appears to take issue with the young giant’s rising fame. Amazon describes the series as “a darkly comedic fantastical coming-of-age joyride” and a “mythical odyssey that questions the purpose of the mythical odyssey.” Check out the full trailer in the video above.

The series, which was previewed at SXSW and the SFFILM Festival earlier this year, is Riley’s first project since his 2018 film “Sorry to Bother You.” Riley serves as creator and executive producer for the series, in addition to writing and directing all seven episodes. Prior to his shift to film and television, Riley was a founding member of the Oakland hip-hop group “The Coup.”

In addition to Jerome, who won an Emmy for his performance in the 2019 Netflix miniseries “When They See Us” and starred in the Oscar-winning film “Moonlight” (2016), the series also stars Goggins (“The Hateful Eight,” “The Righteous Gemstones”), Brett Gray (“On My Block,” “Star Trek: Prodigy”), Kara Young (“The Punisher”), Allius Barnes (“PEN15”), Olivia Washington (“Breaking”), Mike Epps (“The Upshaws,” “Dolemite Is My Name”) and Carmen Ejogo (“True Detective,” “Fantastic Beasts”).

“I’m A Virgo” is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Media Res Studio. Riley and Tze Chun (“Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai”) are the series’ co-showrunners and serve as executive producers, alongside Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer for Media Res Studio (“Pachinko,” “The Morning Show”), Jerome and Rebecca Rivo. The series features original music and score by art-pop duo Tune-Yards.

All seven episodes of “I’m a Virgo” will be available to stream June 23 on Prime Video.