Prime Video Launches Boots Riley’s ‘I’m A Virgo’ Teaser Trailer

Prime Video released the teaser trailer for “I’m a Virgo,” the mythical coming-of age comedy created, written and executive produced by Boots Riley.

The coming of age story, which follows a Cootie, giant Black (Emmy winner Jharrel Jerome) man as he grows up hidden away in his house until he decides to escape and experience real life, in Oakland California. The series will unfold in seven episodes, all directed by Riley.

“Well I’m a Virgo, and Virgos love adventure,” Jerome’s (“Moonlight,” “When They See Us”) Cootie says at the end of the trailer.

Despite being 13 feet tall, Cootie finds friends, love, adventure and even meets the real life superhero The Hero (Walton Goggins), whom he idolizes from the comic books he read when he was cooped up in his house. Jerome also serves as executive producer.

More cast includes Brett Gray (“On My Block,” “Star Trek: Prodigy”), Kara Young (“The Punisher”), Allius Barnes (“Cruel Summer”), Olivia Washington (“Breaking”), Mike Epps (“The Upshaws,” “Dolemite Is My Name”) and Carmen Ejogo (“True Detective,” “Fantastic Beasts”).

“I’m A Virgo” is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Media Res Studio. Boots Riley and Tze Chun (

“I’m A Virgo” is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Media Res Studio. Boots Riley and Tze Chun (“Gotham”) are the series co-showrunners and serve as executive producers, alongside Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer for Media Res Studio (“Pachinko,” “The Morning Show”), Rebecca Rivo (“Escape Room”), and Jharrel Jerome. The series features original music and score by art pop duo Tune-Yards.

Gotham) are the series co-showrunners and serve as executive producers, alongside Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer for Media Res Studio (“Pachinko,” “The Morning Show”), Rebecca Rivo (“Escape Room”), and Jharrel Jerome. The series features original music and score by art pop duo Tune-Yards.

Riley’s previous work includes the film “Sorry to Bother You,” which had a pretty big twist, and soundtrack credits for “The Losers” and “Superbad.”

“Sorry to Bother You” follows Cassius Green (Lakeith Stanfield), who finds financial success using a “white voice” for his telemarketing job. Conflicts of interest with his racial identity and his moving up the corporate ladder bring about tensions with his girlfriend and former co-workers.