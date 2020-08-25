‘I’m Sorry’ Canceled by TruTV, Season 3 Not Moving Forward Due to COVID-19

TruTV has reversed its decision to move ahead with a third season of Andrea Savage’s “I’m Sorry,” the network said Tuesday, attributing the decision to the effects of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Due to circumstances created by COVID, we unfortunately cannot move forward with production on the third season of I’m Sorry,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “We admire Andrea Savage’s irreverent voice and fresh take on parenthood and are so proud of the show she and her cast and crew created. She was a great partner for many years and we truly wish everyone well.”

The comedy, created by and starring Savage, was picked up for a third season last summer and was among the series that saw production delayed by the pandemic earlier this spring.

In the series, Savage played a “seemingly confident comedy writer, wife and mom who comically exposes her inner immaturity and neuroses through unexpected life situations.” The series debuted in 2017 to modest ratings and was picked up for a second season which premiered in early 2019. Tom Everett Scott and Olive Petrucci also starred.

TruTV’s decision to scrap the planned third season of “I’m Sorry” comes as networks look ahead toward resuming productions with the added costs and complications of the pandemic. Last week, Netflix pulled the plug on the YA dramas “The Society” and “I Am Not Okay With This” months after ordering second seasons of both, similarly citing “circumstances created by COVID.”

