‘I’m Sorry’ Canceled by TruTV, Season 3 Not Moving Forward Due to COVID-19

TruTV has reversed its decision to move ahead with a third season of Andrea Savage’s “I’m Sorry,” the network said Tuesday, attributing the decision to the effects of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“Due to circumstances created by COVID, we unfortunately cannot move forward with production on the third season of I’m Sorry,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “We admire Andrea Savage’s irreverent voice and fresh take on parenthood and are so proud of the show she and her cast and crew created. She was a great partner for many years and we truly wish everyone well.”
The comedy, created by and starring Savage, was picked up for a third season last summer and was among the series that saw production delayed by the pandemic earlier this spring.
In the series, Savage played a “seemingly confident comedy writer, wife and mom who comically exposes her inner immaturity and neuroses through unexpected life situations.” The series debuted in 2017 to modest ratings and was picked up for a second season which premiered in early 2019. Tom Everett Scott and Olive Petrucci also starred.
TruTV’s decision to scrap the planned third season of “I’m Sorry” comes as networks look ahead toward resuming productions with the added costs and complications of the pandemic. Last week, Netflix
pulled the plug on the YA dramas “The Society” and “I Am Not Okay With This” months after ordering second seasons of both, similarly citing “circumstances created by COVID.” Fall TV 2020: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows - So Far (Photos)
Fall will be here before we know it, and it's safe to say that when it arrives, everyone will still be staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and r...
Showtime/FX/Hulu/Fox
Series: "Teen Mom 2" Net: MTV Premiere Date: Tuesday, Sept. 1 Time: 8 p.m.
MTV
Series: "Transplant" Net: NBC Premiere Date: Tuesday, Sept. 1 Time: 10 p.m.
NBC
Series: "A.P. Bio" Net: Peacock Premiere Date: Thursday, Sept. 3 Time: N/A
Peacock
Series: "Raised by Wolves" Net: HBO Max Premiere Date: Thursday, Sept. 3 Time: N/A
HBO Max
Series: "Away" Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 4 Time: N/A
Netflix
Series: "The Boys" Net: Amazon Prime Video Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 5 Time: N/A
Amazon Prime Video
Series: "Power Book II: Ghost" Net: Starz Premiere Date: Sunday, Sept. 6 Time: 9 p.m.
Starz
Series: "American Ninja Warrior" Net: NBC Premiere Date: Monday, Sept. 7 Time: 8 p.m.
NBC
Series: "L.A's Finest" Net: Spectrum Originals Premiere Date: Wednesday, Sept. 9 Time: N/A
Spectrum Originals
Series: "Woke" Net: Hulu Premiere Date: Wednesday, Sept. 9 Time: N/A
Hulu
Series: "Julie and the Phantoms" Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Thursday, Sept. 10 Time: N/A
Netflix
Series: "Dancing With the Stars" Net: ABC Premiere Date: Monday, Sept. 14 Time: 8 p.m.
ABC
Series: "The Third Day" Net: HBO Premiere Date: Monday, Sept. 14 Time: 9 p.m.
HBO
Series: "We Are Who We Are" Net: HBO Premiere Date: Monday, Sept. 14 Time: 10 p.m.
HBO
Series: "Enslaved" Net: Epix Premiere Date: Monday, Sept. 14 Time: 10 p.m.
Epix
Series: "Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous" Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 18 Time: N/A
Hulu
Series: "Pen15" Net: Hulu Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 18 Time: N/A
Hulu
Series: "Ratched" Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 18 Time: N/A
Netflix
Series: "World's Funniest Animals" Net: The CW Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 18 Time: 9 p.m.
Series: "L.A.'s Finest"* Net: Fox Premiere Date: Monday, Sept. 21 Time: 8 p.m. *Broadcast debut of Spectrum Originals series' first season
Fox
Series: "Filthy Rich" Net: Fox Premiere Date: Monday, Sept. 21 Time: 9 p.m.
Fox
Series: "Utopia" Net: Amazon Prime Video Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 25 Time: N/A
Amazon
Series: "A Wilderness of Error" Net: FX Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 25 Time: 8 p.m.
FX
Series: "The Simpsons" Net: Fox Premiere Date: Sunday, Sept. 27 Time: 8 p.m.
Fox
Series: "Bless the Harts" Net: Fox Premiere Date: Sunday, Sept. 27 Time: 8:30 p.m.
Fox
Series: "Bob's Burgers" Net: Fox Premiere Date: Sunday, Sept. 27 Time: 9 p.m.
Fox
Series: "The Comey Rule" Net: Showtime Premiere Date: Sunday, Sept. 27 Time: 9 p.m.
Showtime
Series: "Family Guy" Net: Fox Premiere Date: Sunday, Sept. 27 Time: 9:30 p.m.
Fox
Series: "Fargo" Net: FX Premiere Date: Sunday, Sept. 27 Time: 10 p.m.
FX
Series: "Gangs of London" Net: AMC+ Premiere Date: Thursday, Oct. 1 Time: N/A
AMC
Series: "The Salisbury Poisonings" Net: AMC+ Premiere Date: Thursday, Oct. 1 Time: N/A
AMC
Series: "Monsterland" Net: Hulu Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 2 Time: N/A
Getty
Series: "Pandora" Net: The CW Premiere Date: Sunday, Oct. 4 Time: 8 p.m.
Series: "The Good Lord Bird" Net: Showtime Premiere Date: Sunday, Oct. 4 Time: 9 p.m.
Showtime
Series: "Britannia" Net: Epix Premiere Date: Sunday Oct. 4 Time: 9 p.m.
Epix
Series: "The Walking Dead: World Beyond" Net: AMC Premiere Date: Sunday, Oct. 4 Time: 10 p.m.
AMC
Series: "Soulmates" Net: AMC Premiere Date: Monday, Oct. 5 Time: 10 p.m.
AMC
Series: "Swamp Thing"* Net: The CW Premiere Date: Tuesday, Oct. 6 Time: 8 p.m. *Broadcast debut of DC Universe series' first season
DC Universe
Series: "Next" Net: Fox Premiere Date: Tuesday, Oct. 6 Time: 9 p.m.
Fox
Series: "Devils" Net: The CW Premiere Date: Wednesday, Oct. 7 Time: 8 p.m.
The CW
Series: "Coroner" Net: The CW Premiere Date: Wednesday, Oct. 7 Time: 9 p.m.
The CW
Series: "Supernatural" Net: The CW Premiere Date: Thursday, Oct. 8 Time: 8 p.m.
The CW
Series: "The Outpost" Net: The CW Premiere Date: Thursday, Oct. 8 Time: 9 p.m.
The CW
Series: "Fear the Walking Dead" Net: AMC Premiere Date: Sunday, Oct. 11 Time: 9 p.m.
AMC
Series: "Tell Me a Story"* Net: The CW Premiere Date: Tuesday, Oct. 13 Time: 9 p.m. *Broadcast debut of CBS All Access series' first season
The CW
Series: "Star Trek: Discovery" Net: CBS All Access Premiere Date: Thursday, Oct. 15 Time: N/A
CBS All Access
Series: "Helstrom" Net: Hulu Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 16 Time: N/A
Hulu
Series: "Unsolved Mysteries" Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Monday, Oct. 19 Time: N/A
Netflix
Series: "The Undoing" Net: HBO Premiere Date: Sunday, Oct. 25 Time: 9 p.m.
HBO
Series: "The Crown" Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Sunday, Nov. 15 Time: N/A
Netflix
Series: "Animaniacs" Net: Hulu Premiere Date: Friday, Nov. 20 Time: N/A
Hulu
(Tap photo and swipe to view gallery)