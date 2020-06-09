Native Americans Take On Washington Redskins in Trailer for Documentary ‘Imagining the Indian’ (Video)

If the 2020 NFL season kicks off on schedule, the Washington Redskins and the league will be met with some added pressure from a new documentary called “Imagining the Indian” that aims to change the team name that’s long been considered a “racial, derogatory, disparaging slur.”
“Imagining the Indian” is currently in production from director Aviva Kempner and The Ciesla Foundation, which has worked to erase the history of Native American names, logos and mascots from sports teams and beyond, though as it’s named in the first trailer for the film, the “R-word” has still persisted.
“When you think of a brave or a warrior, do you think of somebody who is the director of a museum? Do you think of somebody who runs a tribe, who runs multi-million dollar industries? Of course you don’t,” a subject in the documentary says in the trailer. “It dehumanizes human beings.”
“Imagining the Indian” connects the racism faced by Natives to the institutional racism being protested on the streets today, examining how the Gen-Z generation specifically has mobilized to make the country more inclusive.
Native filmmaker Ben West co-directed the documentary with Kempner, and Washington Post sports columnist Sam Bardley co-produces the movie along with ESPN panelist Kevin Blackistone. The film’s executive producer is Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation.
“I remember walking through downtown Minneapolis to the Metrodome in 1992 to see Washington play Buffalo in the Super Bowl,” co-producer Blackistone said in a statement. “I saw a bunch of people identifying themselves as Native protesting the Washington team name as a slur against them. It was the first time I’d thought about that. But it led me to understand the need to change the name. Because what happened to Native folk on this continent over 500 years ago was the seed for the racism we as black people continue to fight today in protest against police killings of black men like George Floyd.”
“I believe that my purpose on this earth is to make films that counter negative stereotypes,” Kempner added in a statement. “I am turning my attention to the insidious use of Native Americans in mascoting and the underlying racism behind these symbols.”
“I feel a sense of both honor and obligation in highlighting the vital work Suzan Harjo and others have undertaken for decades and the activism they have inspired for the next generations,” co-director West said in a statement.
“As commissioner [Roger] Goodell and other power brokers in the sports world are finally affirming the humanity of black people, after years of outcry and protests from black athletes and journalists, maybe it would be in their best interest to be proactive in ending Native mascoting, which many feel is dehumanizing,” Bardley said in a statement.
Kempner is the director of “The Spy Behind Home Plate,” “The Life and Times of Hank Greenberg” and the documentary “Rosenwald.”
A 17-minute work-in-progress version of “Imagining the Indian” will screen at film festivals until the film is completed in 2021.
12 Super Bowl Commercials That Sparked Outrage (Videos)
GODADDY (2015)
In the ad, a puppy falls off a truck and hearteningly finds its way home. The seemingly sweet commercial shocked viewers as the owner then sells the puppy. Outrage ensued, forcing GoDaddy and ad agency Barton F. Graf to remake the spot, dog-free.
SNICKERS (2007)
After two men accidentally kiss, they respond by having to do something "manly" in this spot for the Mars candy bar. The Gay and Lesbian Anti Defamation League said the ad's message was homophobic, and a few years later it was voted the second worst Super Bowl ad of all time by Ad Age.
NATIONSWIDE'S "BOY" (2015)
This ad depicted the unrealized life of a boy who never grew up after dying in an accident. The spot sparked online debate about the inappropriateness of using tragedy to sell insurance. Nationwide's Chief Marketing officer left the company three months later, and the insurer skipped the Super Bowl the following year.
JUST FOR FEET (1999)
This was considered one of the biggest "oops" commercials of all time. In the spot, a group of men hunts a barefoot Kenyan runner to force shoes on him. After objectors hinted at the ad's blatant racism, the client sued its ad agency, Saatchi & Saatchi. The next year, Just for Feet went bankrupt.
ANTI-DRUG PSA (2002)
This commercial ran shortly after the Sept. 11 attacks and uses the excuse making that's common to narcotics use to suggest a link between drug money and terrorism.
GROUPON (2011)
Starring Timothy Hutton, this spot starts by highlighting the crisis in Tibet, but pivots to a pitch for Groupon, hyping a deal that offered $30 worth of Tibetan food for $15 at a restaurant in Chicago. The slogan, "Save the Money," prompted widespread Twitter indignation.
FEDEX (2008)
This "Wizard of Oz"-inspired commercial was banned for allegedly encouraging viewers to huff substances.
TIM TEBOW FOR FOCUS ON THE FAMILY (2010)
The NFL star and his mother starred in this ad discouraging abortion, enraging many over the commercial's pro-life message.
SKETCHERS DOG RACING (2012)
This spot for the shoemaker outraged animal lovers and was accused of promoting abuse for promoting dog racing. More than 100,000 people signed a petition to get the ad pulled from from the Super Bowl, but it aired any way.
SALESGENIE (2008)
Racism was the charge leveled at SalesGenie for this ad featuring a pair of animated pandas who work in a bamboo furniture store and sport hyperbolized Chinese accents. It was pulled from the airwaves following the Super Bowl.
HOLIDAY INN (1999)
Holiday Inn came under fire first by transgender advocates when it ran this ad comparing the $1 billion worth of upgrades at its hotels to gender reassignment surgery. The commercial was cut shortly after the Super Bowl.
84 LUMBER (2017)
Just weeks after President Trump's inauguration, 84 Lumber made an ad depicting a group of Latin migrants on a journey to America before coming face to face with an imposing border wall. Fox deemed the conclusion of the ad "too controversial" and aired an edited, 90-second version without a wall, with the ad directing people to a website to watch the full version.
1 of 12
Animal abuse, racism, anti-gay sentiment — they’re not just for football players anymore!
GODADDY (2015)
In the ad, a puppy falls off a truck and hearteningly finds its way home. The seemingly sweet commercial shocked viewers as the owner then sells the puppy. Outrage ensued, forcing GoDaddy and ad agency Barton F. Graf to remake the spot, dog-free.