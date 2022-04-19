Imax Promotes Natasha Fernandes to CFO

Imax is promoting deputy financial officer Natasha Fernandes to chief financial officer effective May 1, the company said Tuesday.



Fernandes, a 15-year veteran of the premium format film company, will report directly to CEO Rich Gelfond. She succeeds Joseph Sparacio, who served as the company’s CFO from 2007 to 2016 and rejoined Imax last year in the same role on an interim basis.



“Natasha is a phenomenal homegrown talent who has risen through the ranks at Imax thanks to her strategic thinking, financial acumen, and determination — most recently on display with her successful management as Treasurer of our strong balance sheet throughout the pandemic,” Gelfond said. “As Imax grows its business around the world and expands into new experiences and technologies, Natasha’s leadership will be crucial in building on the Company’s strong financial position.”

Since joining Imax in 2007, Fernandes’ positions have included assistant controller, director of financial reporting and treasurer before becoming deputy financial officer last year, leading the company’s successful $200 million convertible debt offering and new credit agreement.



“I am very excited to step into this role and work alongside Rich and the team to foster a new era of growth at Imax — a company that has expanded and evolved dramatically in my time here,” said Fernandes. “As we take the IMAX Experience in new, promising directions across experiences and platforms, I look forward to supporting the company’s growth and maximizing its value around the world.”