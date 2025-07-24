Imax Rides ‘Sinners,’ ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ to Boost Second Quarter Revenue to $92 Million

Led by the success of Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners” and Tom Cruise’s “Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning” at the box office, Imax reported $91.7 million in revenue for the second quarter of 2025 on Thursday.

The result is in line with the $92 million consensus Wall Street estimates and tops the $89 million in revenue generated in the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted net income came in in at $14.6 million, a 51% jump over the year-ago period, or 26 cents per share against Wall Street estimates of 13 cents per share.

Other key takeaways:

BOX OFFICE: “Mission: Impossible 8” was Imax’s top grossing film for the quarter with $75.8 million grossed worldwide, or 12.8% of the film’s $588 million global gross. “Sinners,” which was partially filmed with Imax cameras and got a special 70mm engagement on nine Imax screens, earned $38.3 million worldwide while “F1” earned $28 million on Imax in its opening weekend at the end of the quarter, with a $79 million running total including July grosses.

For all three films, Imax accounted for at least 10% of the film’s global gross, showing the format’s continued influence on the box office. Its domestic total for the quarter reached $143 million, a second quarter box office record for the company.

SIGNINGS: Through the first half of the year, Imax has signed deals for 124 new and upgraded auditoriums worldwide, putting it on pace to blow past last year’s total of 130 theaters.

RECORD PACE: At the start of the year, CEO Rich Gelfond predicted that Imax would have a record global box office total in 2025 of $1.2 billion. With $281 million in the first half, Imax projects that it remains on pace to reach that record with $51 million grossed by Warner Bros.’ “Superman” and films like Disney/Marvel’s “The Fantastic Four: First Steps,” Universal’s “Wicked: For Good” and Disney/20th Century’s “Avatar: Fire and Ash” coming in the second half of the year.

“Imax delivered outstanding financial results in the Second Quarter as the key drivers of our business worked in concert, with strong network growth worldwide, record box office in North America, and impressive market share gains driven by more releases filmed with our technology than ever,” said Gelfond in a statement.

This past month, Imax made an unprecedented move by selling tickets to 70mm screenings of Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” a full year in advance, selling out opening weekend screenings for July 2026.

The company also renewed Gelfond’s contract, keeping the longtime CEO at the company through 2028.