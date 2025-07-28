Imax Partners With Runway AI for Limited Engagement Short Film Showcase

Imax is partnering with Runway AI to showcase finalist short films from the 2025 AI Film Festival on the premium format company’s screens in 10 cities this August.

The AI films will be screened in Imax auditoriums in New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Seattle, Dallas, Boston, Atlanta, Denver and Washington, D.C from August 17-20, with tickets now on sale. A full list of participating cinemas is listed on Imax’s website.

Over 6,000 AI short films were submitted to this year’s edition of the AI Film Festival, which Runway first established in 2022. Among the ten films selected are “One,” a post-apocalyptic sci-fi film about transhumans who travel to a new planet and find lost souls eager to reclaim human bodies, and “Distance Between Two Points of Me,” a short that explores the sense of loss many Ukrainians have felt after being forced to leave their homes following the Russian invasion.

“In just three years, our AI Film Festival has become the premiere showcase of new film and media,” said Cristóbal Valenzuela, co-founder and CEO, Runway. “The quality, variety and storytelling of these films deserves a premium viewing experience. This partnership will bring AIFF to thousands of moviegoers across America, at the highest possible quality.”

“The Imax Experience has typically been reserved for the world’s most accomplished and visionary filmmakers and we’re excited to open our aperture and use our platform to experiment with a new kind of creator, as storytelling and technology converge in an entirely new way. How these tools will shape filmmaking is an area for us to continue to explore while honoring the intent of our creative partners,” said Jonathan Fischer, Imax’s chief content officer.