Sony Shakeup: Sanford Panitch Becomes Sole Film President Amid Flurry of Exec Promotions

As departing co-president Josh Greenstein entered talks to join the Skydance-owned Paramount, Sony Pictures made a flurry of promotions under Sanford Panitch, who will become the sole president of the motion picture group.

As part of the leadership shuffle, Peter Kang has been promoted to president of production for Columbia Pictures, overseeing the label’s production and development operations day-to-day. He will continue to report to Panitch alongside 30-year studio veteran Andrea Giannetti, who has been promoted to Columbia’s EVP of production and senior creative.

Danielle Misher, head of theatrical marketing, and Steven O’Dell, president of international marketing and distribution, will continue to oversee Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group’s marketing operation. Nicholas Weiss and Dave Fruchbom have been promoted to co-heads of global creative and strategy, reporting to Misher and working closely with O’Dell on international matters.

“We are all sorry to see Josh go. He has been a wonderful colleague for many years, and we wish him the very best. The key to a sound organization, however, is to have a strong bench,” Sony Pictures chairman and CEO Tom Rothman said in a statement.

“Our marketing group has that, and I am very pleased to recognize some of our outstanding longtime talent with expanded roles.” Rothman continued. “Dave and Nick are two of the finest creative advertising minds I have encountered in my many years of doing this, and Danielle and Steven provide expert, experienced leadership. I am confident our marketing prowess will only grow.”

Kang joined Sony Pictures in 2019, overseeing the development of films and franchises like the resurgence of the “Bad Boys” series, which returned to theaters in 2020 with “Bad Boys For Life” ($431 million worldwide) and continued last year with “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” ($404.5 million).

Kang played a key role in launching Sony’s collaboration with PlayStation Productions, which yielded the 2022 global blockbuster “Uncharted” and Neill Blomkamp’s “Gran Turismo.” He also brought in Gene Stupnitsky’s “No Hard Feelings,” starring Jennifer Lawrence. Kang’s upcoming slate includes projects with Paul King, Justin Lin, Tom Holland, Blomkamp and Stupnitsky. He is currently in pre-production on “The Legend of Zelda,” which is being produced by Nintendo and Avi Arad Productions, and will be directed by Wes Ball.

Giannetti has overseen the production on numerous recent box office successes, including the newest “Jumanji” films—which have grossed a combined $1.77 billion globally— and “It Ends With Us.” She is currently in pre-production on the next “Jumanji” installment, slated for theatrical release on Dec. 11, 2026.

“I’m thrilled to have someone as accomplished and smart as Peter leading Columbia Pictures,” Panitch said. “And in addition to the pleasure of working with all the many capable executives at each of the divisions I oversee, I feel especially fortunate to collaborate directly with the exceptional Ange Giannetti. We have a lot of big event movies moving down our pipeline, so it is a very exciting and promising time at Sony, where we continue to prioritize and prize the theatrical experience.”

Fruchbom, who joined Sony in 2015, has worked on films like Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood,” and Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women” —both Academy Award–nominated—as well as Jason Reitman’s pair of “Ghostbusters” legacy-quels and Danny Boyle’s “28 Years Later.” Weiss has spearheaded campaigns for blockbuster franchises, including sequels to “Jumanji,” “Venom” and “Bad Boys” among others.