Warner Bros. Discovery Sets New Post-Split Company Names: Warner Bros. and Discovery Global

At long last, Warner Bros. Discovery has unveiled the names and leadership of its two separated companies. Moving forward Warner Bros. will be led by current President and CEO of WBD David Zaslav, and Discovery Global will be led by current CFO of WBD Gunnar Wiedenfels. The company is set to separate into two media companies in mid 2026.

Warner Bros. will focus on streaming and studios and will include Warner Bros. Television, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, DC Studios, HBO, HBO Max and Warner Bros. Gaming Studios as well as the company’s film and television libraries. As previously mentioned, Zaslav will oversee that company and serve as its president and CEO.

He will be joined by several leaders in Warner Bros. Discovery, including:

Pam Abdy, co-chair and CEO Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group

Priya Aiyar, Chief Legal Officer

Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO, HBO and HBO Max

Bruce Campbell, Chief Operating Officer

Mike De Luca, co-chair and CEO, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group

Channing Dungey, chairman and CEO, Warner Bros. TV Group

Robert Gibbs, Chief Communications and Public Affairs Officer

James Gunn, co-chairman and CEO, DC Studios

Lori Locke, Chief Accounting Officer

JB Perrette, CEO and president of Streaming and Games

Peter Safran, co-chairman and CEO, DC Studios

Avi Saxena, Chief Technology Officer

Locke will report to the currently unnamed Chief Financial Officer, and Saxena will report to Perrette.

As for Discovery Global, that will include the company’s cable, news and sports-focused offerings such as CNN, TNT Sports in the U.S., Discovery, free-to-air channels across Europe and digital products like the Discovery+ streaming service and Bleacher Report. The properties that comprise Discovery Global deliver content to 1.1 billion viewers in 68 local languages across 200 countries and territories.

Wiedenfels will serve as this company’s president and CEO and will be joined by several major WBD names, including:

David Duvall, Chief Technology Officer

Amy Girdwood, Chief People and Culture Officer

Ryan Gould, president, U.S. Ad Sales GTM

Anil Jhingan, Chief Development Officer

Kasia Kieli, president and MD, Poland and CEO, TVN

Fernando Medin, president, International

Scott Miller, president, Distribution

Fulvia Nicoli, Executive Vice President, Content Strategy and Insights

Brian Rauch, Chief Accounting Officer

Luis Silberwasser, chairman and CEO, TNT Sports

Mark Thompson, chairman and CEO, CNN Worldwide

Sue Underwald, Chief Legal Officer

Bobby Voltaggio, president, U.S. Ad Sales Platform Monetization

Fraser Woodford, Chief Financial Officer

Gerhard Zeiler, president, U.S., U.K. and Germany, Discovery+ and Chief Content Officer

Gould, Miller, Nicoli and Voltaggio will all report to Zeiler. As for Rauch, he will report to Woodford.

More to come …