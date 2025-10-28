Suzanne de Passe, Madison Jones and Corey Martin Launch Immortal Studio With $1 Billion Investment From Vobile

Suzanne de Passe, Madison Jones and Corey Martin have teamed up to launch a new production company Immortal Studio.

With access to up to $1 billion in financing from partner Vobile and its chairman and CEO Yangbin Wang, Immortal Studio is positioning itself as a hub for “premium content.” The company will develop and produce television series, films, animation and games.

“We’re excited to introduce Immortal as a next-generation partner for storytellers and platforms alike,” the co-founders said in a joint statement. “This studio venture is built to create, collaborate, scale and execute — and we’re fortunate to launch with the backing of Yangbin Wang and Vobile, our visionary strategic partner.”

Immortal plans to bring the expertise from Emmy Award-winner and Oscar nominee de Passe together with Jones Entertainment co-founder and entertainment attorney Martin. The team is committed to fully finance the development of complete seasons of television to streamline the process from page to screen. Vobile’s financial support plays a significant role in making that dream a reality.

“Partnering with Immortal and its experienced leadership team enables Vobile to bring our trusted technologies to a broader community of independent creators,” Wang said. “Together, we are empowering storytellers to protect their creative ideas, reach global audiences, and maximize the value of their content.”

As part of the partnership, Immortal will use products from the company including Vobile MAX and DreamMaker. The software can be used for content creation, copyright protection and monetization. Vobile MAX makes it easier for content creators to distribute and monetize their content. It transforms digital content into assets they can sell. DreamMaker is Vobile’s AI-powered video production tool, allowing users to generate AI video while ensuring they do not infringe on copyright.

The co-chairwoman of de Passe Jones Entertainment Group is best known for her screenplay “Lady Sings the Blues,” her CBS mini-eries “Lonesome Drive” and her Motown-era documentaries on “The Temptations” and “The Jackson 5.” de Passe and Jones are responsible for projects that have generated over $2 billion in entertainment and media revenue in their careers.