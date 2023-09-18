ABC News Studios’ “Impact x Nightline” will return for a second season Thursday, Sept. 21, on Hulu, kicking off with a look inside Tupac Shakur’s murder investigation.

The streaming news program takes an in-depth look at topics dominating American culture and conversations around the globe, featuring investigative reporting from ABC News anchors Diane Sawyer, Juju Chang and Janai Norman, along with correspondents Rachel Scott, Matt Rivers, Selina Wang, Megan Ryte and more.

In the Season 2 premiere, ABC News multiplatform reporter Ashan Singh will document the life of the legendary rapper on the 27th anniversary of his death, with a deep dive into the unsolved drive-by shooting that killed him.

The report, which looks at where his case stands today and the conspiracy theories that exist around his death, will examine newly released body camera footage from a police raid during the investigation. It will also feature interviews with Leila Steinberg, Shakur’s first manager; Danyel Smith, former music journalist and friend of Shakur; Chris Carroll, a police officer who responded to the scene the night of Shakur’s shooting; and reporters who followed Shakur’s career closely, including Cathy Scott and Kevin Powell, who touch on the performer’s enduring legacy on hip-hop and American culture.

Other upcoming stories this season include Sawyer and Scott’s look at the harrowing stories of pregnant women who have medical emergencies in states with abortion bans, and the providers caught in a dangerous web as they try to help them; Rivers embedding with the Mexican police unit that tracks down American “gringo” fugitives; Chang investigating a deadly New York City fentanyl ring and examining the new, controversial tactics prosecutors are taking to curb the devastating epidemic; and Norman exploring the $3 trillion industry of counterfeit goods, diving into “super fakes,” luxury counterfeit handbags.

“Impact x Nightline” is executive produced by Eman Varoqua. Candace Smith Chekwa serves as senior broadcast producer.

“Our team is constantly searching for the story angle that the viewer has never heard. The viewer might know the story’s headline, but every episode will leave them with a new perspective and understanding,” executive producer Eman Varoqua said in a statement. “‘Impact x Nightline’ will push the boundaries when it comes to uncovering new details, new information and unique aspects to every story.”

The show is overseen by streaming news vice president Justin Dial and senior vice president of streaming and digital content Reena Mehta. ABC News Studios is led by Mike Kelley.

“This series has proven itself as an innovative streaming news franchise, and the new season will continue to deliver viewers a weekly, immersive experience into topics dominating the cultural zeitgeist,” Mehta added.