‘In The Heights': Usnavi Holds on to Hope in New Grammy Trailer (Video)

Fans of “Hamilton” have had to wait a year longer than expected for the film adaptation of “In The Heights” to arrive, but that longer wait is nearly over as Warner Bros. released a new trailer for the movie during the Grammys telecast on Sunday.

Before “Hamilton,” Lin-Manuel Miranda made a name for himself on Broadway with this Tony-winning musical about Usnavi, a resident of Washington Heights in New York who has dreams of a better life. During a fateful summer, Usnavi and his family and neighbors face tough decisions that challenge their sense of hope and reveal what home truly means to them.

Directed by “Crazy Rich Asians” filmmaker Jon M. Chu, “In The Heights” will be released on June 18 in theaters and on HBO Max. Watch the trailer above.

More to come…