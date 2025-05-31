In Touch, Life & Style, Closer and First for Women Shutter as All Staff Are Laid Off 

A number of women’s lifestyle and entertainment magazine publications from McClatchy Media Company are shuttering and laying off their entire staffs. In Touch, Life & Style, Closer and First for Women are ceasing operation by the end of June, the parent company informed staffers Friday.

It’s unclear just how many employees across all four brands were impacted by McClatchy’s gutting of the entertainment brands. Other outlets owned by the media company include newspapers The Kansas City Star, Miami Herald, The Sacramento Bee, Fort Worth Star-Telegram and The Charlotte Observer. They also own Us Weekly, which was acquired as part of the accelerate360 merger that In Touch, Life & Style, Closer and First for Women were also a part of.

“Despite the best efforts of many of our talented colleagues, we have been unable to develop a profitable business model for four of our magazine titles. First for Women, In Touch, Life & Style and Closer will publish their final editions between June 20 and 27,” McClatchy spokesperson Julie Pendley said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, which first broke the news Friday. “We are grateful for the meaningful contributions of the affected employees and are providing support during the transition.”

McClatchy did not respond to TheWrap’s request for further comment.

The announcement is just the latest in a continuingly tumultuous time for news media. In the same week, Business Insider informed it’s staff that they would experience a 21% workforce reduction as they look to pivot more to AI uses in the newsroom.

“We are reducing the size of our organization, a move that will impact about 21% of our colleagues and touch every department,” Business Insider CEO Barbara Peng wrote. “We’re also proposing changes that impact our U.K. team, but the process is a bit different there; separate communication will follow.”

Going forward, Business Insider will be launching events coverage, “fully embracing AI” and reducing their reliance on “traffic-sensitive businesses.”