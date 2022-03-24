Independent Russian Journalist Oksana Baulina Killed in Ukraine By Shelling in Kyiv

Oksana Baulina, a journalist for independent Russian outlet The Insider, was killed while reporting from Ukraine, her employer confirmed.

According to the outlet she worked for, Baulina had been in Kyiv and was filming the destruction of Ukraine’s capital city when she was killed by Russian forces engaging in shelling. Two people who were with Baulina at the time were hospitalized, while a civilian was killed. Baulina had been filming in the Podil district of the city.

“The Insider expresses its deepest condolences to Oksana’s family and friends,” her outlet said in a statement, noting they will continue to cover the news, including Russia’s “war crimes as indiscriminate shelling of residential areas which result in the deaths of civilians and journalists.”

She had previously worked as a producer for the Anti-Corruption Foundation, a Russian non-profit that was started by imprisoned dissident Alexi Navalny. Russia branded the group “extremist” last year and forced its dissolution.

Baulina is the latest member of the media to die while covering Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – a conflict that has reportedly left over 1,000 Ukrainian civilians, including children, dead.

Earlier this month, two journalists working for Fox News – cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski, 55, and consultant Oleksandra Kuvshinova, 24 – were killed in Kyiv when their car was hit by incoming fire.

Fox News’ reporter Benjamin Hall was injured and hospitalized. The cable channel reported he has since been evacuated from Kyiv.