Industry Entertainment Drops Manager Dan Spilo Following Alan Ritchson Incident on Set of ‘Runner’

Industry Entertainment has dropped manager Dan Spilo following a incident on the set of Alan Ritchson’s “Runner,” TheWrap has learned.

The “Survivor” alum was also dropped by former clients Ritchson and Kal Penn earlier this week.

“Industry Entertainment is committed to providing a safe and respectful working environment. We take very seriously the recent allegations of inappropriate conduct on the set of the film ‘Runner’ related to Dan Spilo, and are conducting a thorough investigation,” Industry’s partners said in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter, who first reported the news. “The Industry partners requested that he step away from the company, and he has agreed to do so, effective immediately. As a matter of policy and practice, Industry Entertainment has zero tolerance for harassment, abuse, or misconduct—no matter the individual’s position or tenure. Our commitment to a safe, respectful, and inclusive environment applies to everyone, without exception. We recognize our responsibility to foster a workplace culture that prioritizes the well-being and dignity of every individual.”

Spilo was fired for cause after an incident on the set of “Runner” with the now former client Ritchson, who not only kicked Spilo off the movie but fired him as his manager as well. Spilo no longer has a producer credit on the film.