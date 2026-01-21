2026 Grammys Tap Best New Artist Nominees for Special Segment Performance

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards will be an extra special night for the nominees in the Best New Artist category, as they’ve been tapped to perform in a special segment.

CBS and The Recording Academy shared the news Wednesday morning, where they confirmed that Addison Rae, Alex Warren, KATSEYE, Leon Thomas, Lola Young, Olivia Dean, SOMBR and The Marías will perform in a special Best New Artist segment.

Specific details regarding the segment were not shared, however.

In addition to the Best New Artist segment, pop star Sabrina Carpenter, who is up for several Grammys at the awards show, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year, is set to perform.

The 2026 Grammys will take place on February 1, 2026 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif., where comedian Trevor Noah will host the show for a sixth and final time.

CBS confirmed the news last week, with executive producer Ben Winston noting in a statement, “I am beyond thrilled to welcome Trevor Noah back to host the Grammys for his sixth, and sadly, final time. He’s been the most phenomenal host of the show. He’s so smart, so funny and such a true fan of the artists and music. His impact on the show has been truly spectacular, and we can’t wait to do it together one last time.”

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards will be produced by Fulwell Entertainment for The Recording Academy, with EPs Ben Winston, Raj Kapoor, Jesse Collins and Noah.

The 2026 Grammys broadcast live February 1, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The show will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.