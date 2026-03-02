Actor Awards Red Carpet: Rose Byrne, Kathryn Hahn, Teyana Taylor, Chase Infiniti and More Stun

The Screen Actor’s Guild Awards debuted a brand new name — the Actor Awards — on Sunday, and stars like Kathryn Hahn, Teyana Taylor, Parker Posey, Demi Moore and many more showed up to toast their colleagues (and, perhaps, themselves) at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles.
This year’s ceremomy also came with a dress code: “Reimagining Hollywood Glamour From the ’20s and ‘30s.” Cue the flapper-inspired gowns and classic silhouettes that dominated the stars’ looks.
The awards show serves as one of the final battlegrounds before the Oscars, which are set for March 15.
Catch our full photo gallery of the red carpet fashion below:
Kathryn Hahn
Kathryn Hahn
Kathryn Hahn
Kathryn Hahn
Teyana Taylor in Thom Browne
Teyana Taylor in Thom Browne
Teyana Taylor in Thom Browne
Teyana Taylor in Thom Browne
Chase Infiniti in Louis Vuitton
Chase Infiniti in Louis Vuitton
Noah Wyle
Noah Wyle
Aimee Lou Wood
Aimee Lou Wood
Parker Posey
Parker Posey
Emma Stone
Emma Stone
Gwyneth Paltrow in Givenchy
Gwyneth Paltrow in Givenchy
Patrick Schwarzenegger
Patrick Schwarzenegger
Connor Storrie in in Saint Laurent
Connor Storrie in in Saint Laurent
Molly Sims
Molly Sims
Paul Mescal in Saint Laurent
Paul Mescal in Saint Laurent
Jean Smart
Jean Smart
Leslie Bibb
Leslie Bibb
Emily Watson
Emily Watson
Demi Moore
Demi Moore
Allison Janney
Allison Janney
Sarah Paulson
Sarah Paulson
Mia Goth in Dior
Mia Goth in Dior
Jessie Buckley
Jessie Buckley
Wunmi Mosaku
Wunmi Mosaku
Wunmi Mosaku
Wunmi Mosaku
Kate Hudson in Valentino
Kate Hudson in Valentino
Patricia Arquette
Patricia Arquette
Damson Idris
Damson Idris
Paul W. Downs
Paul W. Downs
Matty Matheson
Matty Matheson
Ryan Coogler and Zinzi Coogler
Ryan Coogler and Zinzi Coogler
Michelle Monaghan
Michelle Monaghan
Hannah Einbinder
Hannah Einbinder
Hannah Einbinder
Hannah Einbinder
Janelle James
Janelle James
Rosaline Elbay
Rosaline Elbay
Christoph Waltz
Christoph Waltz
Claire Danes
Claire Danes
Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO, Netflix
Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO, Netflix
Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten Dunst
Michelle Randolph
Michelle Randolph
Sarah Pidgeon in Balenciaga
Sarah Pidgeon in Balenciaga
Britt Lower in Colleen Allen
Britt Lower in Colleen Allen
Ike Barinholtz
Ike Barinholtz
Erin Doherty
Erin Doherty
Chase Sui Wonders
Chase Sui Wonders
Jeremy Allen White
Jeremy Allen White
Taylor Dearden
Taylor Dearden
Benicio del Toro
Benicio del Toro
Ethan Hawke
Ethan Hawke
Adam Brody in Prada
Adam Brody in Prada
Rhea Seehorn
Rhea Seehorn
Jayme Lawson
Jayme Lawson
Chloé Zhao
Chloé Zhao
Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka
Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka
Calista Flockhart and Harrison Ford
Calista Flockhart and Harrison Ford
Viola Davis in Gucci
Viola Davis in Gucci
Rose Byrne in Chanel
Rose Byrne in Chanel
Quinta Brunson
Quinta Brunson
Adam Scott
Adam Scott
Fran Drescher
Fran Drescher
Mirela Ilieva
Mirela Ilieva
Mirela Ilieva
Mirela Ilieva
Bradley Whitford
Bradley Whitford
Keri Russell
Keri Russell
Matthew Rhys
Matthew Rhys
Charlie Hunnam in Brioni
Charlie Hunnam in Brioni
Michelle Williams in Prada
Michelle Williams in Prada
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons
Irina Shayk
Irina Shayk
Miles Caton in Louis Vuitton
Miles Caton in Louis Vuitton
Francine Maisler
Francine Maisler