AMPAS Re-Ups Kim Taylor-Coleman as Academy Foundation Board President

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The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences re-elected casting director Kim Taylor-Coleman as president of the 2026-27 Academy Foundation Board on Thursday. This comes one year after the casting director was first named to the position, just in time for the Academy Awards to add a Best Casting Oscar to its annual lineup.

Alongside Taylor-Coleman, Brooke Breton of the Academy’s visual effects branch will return this year as vice president of the Foundation Board. Marlon West, who hails from the animation branch, will likewise remain as secretary.

Paul Cameron of the cinematographers branch, who last year was selected as a general board member, has graduated to the role of vice president alongside Breton. David Dinerstein, who currently serves as vice president/treasurer of the Academy, has also been elected treasurer of the Foundation Board. He comes from the marketing and public relations branch.

“The Academy Foundation plays a vital role in expanding our global reach and supporting our film community through the Academy Museum, Academy Collection, educational initiatives and preservation work,” said Academy CEO Bill Kramer in a statement. “I am incredibly grateful to our Academy Foundation Board members for dedicating their time, expertise and support to drive forward these impactful and important efforts.”

In addition to these five officers, an additional seven board members were named Thursday: Patricia Cardoso (directors branch), Peter Devlin (sound branch), Richard Hicks (casting directors branch), Lynette Howell Taylor (producers branch), Larry Karaszewski (writers branch), Chris Tashima (short films branch) and Terilyn A. Shropshire (film editors branch). Cardoso, Devlin, Howell Taylor, who is also president of the Academy, and Karaszewski are returning from last year’s board.

Each of the 12 new members to the Academy Foundation Board are trustees who are also Academy Board of Governors members. The 12 members and officers will serve one-year terms. Three of them (Dinerstein, Howell Taylor and Taylor-Coleman) will represent the Academy Foundation Board on the Academy Museum Board of Trustees for the same term.