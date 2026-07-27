NATAS and TV Academy in Talks to Reunite

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The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) and the Television Academy (ATAS) are discussing a reunification. In a joint announcement on Monday, the organizations shared news that exploratory talks have begun.

According to the release, “Boards at both organizations voted overwhelmingly to evaluate what a unified Academy could make possible: a strong vision for the Academy’s future, more effective thought leadership for the industry, broader service and support for members coast-to-coast, and new momentum and opportunities across the full complement of national Emmy competitions.”

A potential reunification would undo the 1977 split, when longstanding tensions between the Los Angeles and New York branches of the National Television Academy resulted in the creation of the L.A.-based Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, in charge of the primetime Emmys, and the NYC-based NATAS, overseer of Emmys in news and documentaries, sports, daytime, children’s and family programming, public service and technology.

In a joint statement, the two organizations said, “Television remains the most powerful medium we have to shape culture and prompt conversations that define us — no matter the size of the screen. With the business of television undergoing such a monumental transformation, this is the right moment to explore a reunification of our Academies, providing our members and our industry with a bolder voice advocating for them and a stronger partner to navigate the future with them.”

Bad blood between the two bodies also came to a boil in 2007 due to disputes over digital and broadband content. An arbitration panel ruled that NATAS’ attempts to launch new awards shows had violated the 1977 agreement. The organizations have also clashed over Spanish-language Emmy awards and oversight of the international Emmys.

There is no deadline for resolution of the current talks.