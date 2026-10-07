‘The Pitt,’ ‘Shrinking,’ ‘The Diplomat’ Among Casting Society’s 2027 Artios TV Nominations

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“The Pitt,” “Shrinking,” “The Diplomat” and “DTF St. Louis” were among the TV nominees for the 42nd Artios Awards, which the Casting Society announced on Wednesday. The annual celebration of casting directors will take place in Los Angeles, New York and London on Feb. 18, 2027. The CSA also announced nominees in theater, commercials and short films.

Among the nominated casting directors, Bernard Telsey received the most nods, seven, for projects that spanned multiple categories and include “Only Murders in the Building” and “The Gilded Age” (TV), “Dog Day Afternoon” and “Schmigadoon!” (Broadway), “Jesus Christ Superstar” (Los Angeles Theater) and “Anna Christie” (New York Theater).

Rachel Hoffman was next in line with six nominations across several theater categories, followed by Sharon Bialy and Sherry Thomas, tied with five nods in TV.

Netflix led all TV nominees with 14 nods, while HBO Max came in second with nine, Apple TV and Hulu tied for third with seven and Prime Video was up next with six.

“I am thrilled to celebrate the nominees for the 2027 Artios Awards,” CSA President Destiny Lilly said in a statement. “Casting is an integral part of authentic storytelling, bringing humanity, originality and creativity to the stage and the screen. This annual ceremony serves as a reminder that casting remains a vital element in the process of making great work.”

Submissions for feature films released in theaters open Oct. 26; nominees will be announced on Dec. 16.

Television

Television Series: Comedy

“Abbott Elementary (S5)”: Wendy O’Brien, Chris Gehrt

“Hacks (S5)”: Morgan Smith, Linda Lowy; Associate Casting Director: Lily Trotter

“Nobody Wants This (S2)”: Collin Daniel, Brett Greenstein; Associate Casting Director: Alexa Pereira

“Only Murders in the Building (S5)”: Tiffany Little Canfield, Destiny Lilly, Bernard Telsey; Associate Casting Director: Danielle King

“Shrinking (S3)”: Brett Benner, Debby Romano

“The Four Seasons (S2)”: Sherry Thomas, Sharon Bialy; Italy Casting Director: Armando Pizzuti; Associate Casting Director: Katie Rampey

Television Series: Drama

“Paradise (S2)”: Tiffany Little Canfield, Josh Einsohn; Associate Casting Director: Brian Sutow

“Slow Horses (S5)”: Nina Gold, Melissa Gethin Clarke

“The Diplomat (S3)”: Julie Schubert; UK Casting Directors: Lucinda Syson, Natasha Vincent

“The Gilded Age (S3)”: Bernard Telsey, Adam Caldwell; Associate Casting Director: Amelia McCarthy

“The Pitt (S2)”: Cathy Sandrich Gelfond, Erica Berger; Associate Casting Director: Seth Caskey

“Your Friends and Neighbors (S2)”: Cindy Tolan, Suzanne Ryan; Associate Casting Director: Nicholas Petrovich

Television Pilot and First Season: Comedy

“Boots”: Junie Lowry Johnson, Libby Goldstein; Louisiana Casting Director: Ryan Glorioso; Associate Casting Director: Josh Ropiequet; Louisiana Associate Casting Director: Justin Coulter

“I Love LA”: Mary Vernieu, Bret Howe; Associate Casting Director: Benjamin Bermudez

“Margo’s Got Money Troubles”: David Rubin, Matt Lander; Associate Casting Directors: Jesse Haddock, Djinous Rowling

“Murderbot”: Sharon Bialy, Russell Scott, Sherry Thomas; Toronto Casting Directors: Jason Knight, John Buchan; Associate Casting Director: Stacia Kimler

“The Paper”: Leslie Woo; Associate Casting Directors: Dayna Katz, Julina Baber

“Young Sherlock”: Dan Hubbard, Rory Okey

Television Pilot and First Season: Drama

“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”: Lucy Bevan, Emily Brockmann; Northern Ireland Casting Director: Carla Stronge; Associate Casting Director: Katie Brydon; Northern Ireland Associate Casting Director: Mike Hooley

“Heated Rivalry”: Jenny Lewis, Sara Kay; Associate Casting Director: Kalene Osborne

“Off Campus”: Deanna Brigidi, Andrea Bunker; Vancouver Casting Directors: Corinne Clark, Jennifer Page; Vancouver Associate Casting Director: Ciarra Cook

“Pluribus”: Sharon Bialy, Sherry Thomas, Russell Scott; New Mexico Casting Director: Marie A.K. McMaster

“Task”: Avy Kaufman; Philadelphia Casting Directors: Diane Heery, Jason Loftus

“The Testaments”: Sharon Bialy, Sherry Thomas, Russell Scott; Canada Casting Director: Robin D. Cook; Associate Casting Director: Stacia Kimler; Canada Associate Casting Directors: Kelly Boaz, Jonathan Oliveira

Films, First Released for Television or Streaming

“Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice”: Jenny Jue; Vancouver Casting Director: Candice Elzinga

“Oh. What. Fun.”: Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield; Atlanta Casting Directors: Tara Feldstein Bennett, Chase Paris; Associate Casting Director: Rose Bochner

“People We Meet on Vacation”: Mary Vernieu, Jessica Kelly; New Orleans Casting Director: Meagan Lewis; Associate Casting Director: Benjamin Bermudez

“Remarkably Bright Creatures”: Lindsay Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu; Vancouver Casting Directors: Corinne Clark, Jennifer Page; Associate Casting Director: Alexandra Presas; Vancouver Associate Casting Director: Ciarra Cook

“Roommates”: Mary Vernieu, Sydney Shircliff; New York Casting Director: Christine Kromer; Associate Casting Director: Alexandra Presas

“The Rip”: Sharon Bialy, Sherry Thomas; Associate Casting Director: Alyssa Morris

“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War”: Natasha Vincent, Lucinda Syson

Reality Series: Competition

“Beast Games (S2)”: Katy Wallin-Sandalis; Casting Producer: Erin Tomasello

“Love Island USA (S7)”: Jodi Thomas, Danielle Gervais, Beyhan Oguz; Casting Producer: Debbie Pierre

“Pop Culture Jeopardy! (S2)”: Mindy Zemrak; Casting Producer: Ashley Holt

“RuPaul’s Drag Race (S18)”: Goloka Bolte, Adam Cook, Michelle Redwine

“The Challenge: Vets & New Threats (S41)”: Lisi Alpert

“Top Chef (S23)”: Ron Mare; Casting Producers: Heather Allyn, Joy Barrett, Anna Sturgeon

Reality Series: Structured and Unstructured

“Ladies of London: The New Reign (S4)”: Erin Tomasello; Casting Producer: Ally Erush

“My Strange Addiction (S7)”: Suzie Strosin

“Queer Eye (S10)”: Danielle Gervais, Pamela Vallarelli, Natalie Pino; Casting Producer: Jasmin Pettaway

“Shark Tank (S17)”: Mindy Zemrak; Casting Producer: Ashley Holt

“Vanderpump Villa (S3)”: Suzie Strosin, Kelley Allen, Lindsay Liles

Animated Program for Television

“Bob’s Burgers (S16)”: Julie Ashton

“Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw”: Christian Kaplan; Associate Casting Directors: Beth Day, Steven Tylor O’Connor

“Eb White’s Charlotte’s Web (S1)”: Danielle Aufiero, Amber Horn

“Family Guy (S24)”: Christine Terry, Jackie Sollitto

“King of the Hill (S14)”: Leslie Woo; Associate Casting Director: Julina Baber

“Rick and Morty (S8)”: Robert McGee

International Television Series

“Acapulco (S4)”: Susan Vash, Alexandra Niedt

“Boho (S1)”: Sien Josephine Teijssen

“Film Club (S1)”: Kelly Valentine Hendry, Jessica Mescall

“Prisoner (S1)”: Kelly Valentine Hendry; Associate Casting Director: Lilly Hanbury

“The Big F— Up (S1)”: Sien Josephine Teijssen

“The House of the Spirits (S1)”: Roberto Matus

Limited Series

“All Her Fault”: David Rubin, Matt Lander; Australia Casting Director: Jane Norris; Associate Casting Director: Djinous Rowling

“Beef (S2)”: Jeanie Bacharach; Associate Casting Director: Maddalena Zuppetta

“DTF St. Louis (S1)”: Francine Maisler, Amber Wakefield; Atlanta Casting Directors: Chase Paris, Tara Feldstein Bennett; Associate Casting Director: Molly Rose; Atlanta Associate Casting Director: Tasha Ward

“Love Story (S1)”: Nicole Daniels, Courtney Bright; Associate Casting Director: Jennifer Brooks

“Murdaugh: Death in the Family (S1)”: John Papsidera; Atlanta Casting Directors: Amanda Lenker Doyle, Erica Bream; Associate Casting Director: Emily Bohbrink

“The Beast in Me (S1)”: Julie Tucker

Live Action Children & Family Program for Television

“Electric Bloom (S1)”: Collin Daniel, Brett Greenstein; Associate Casting Directors: Alexa Pereira, Danny Dunitz

“One Piece (S2)”: Junie Lowry Johnson, Libby Goldstein; Associate Casting Director: Samantha Garrabrant

“Vampirina: Teenage Vampire (S1)”: Amber Horn, Danielle Aufiero

“Wizards Beyond Waverly Place (S2)”: Alexis Koczara, Christine Shevchenko; Associate Casting Director: Gianna Butler

“XO, Kitty (S3)”: David Rapaport, Lyndsey Baldasare; Korea Casting Director: Su Kim; Associate Casting Directors: Rosie Lobb, Claire Yenson

“Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires”: Danielle Aufiero, Amber Horn, Steven Tylor O’Connor; Australia Casting Director: Kirsty McGregor

Theater

Broadway: Comedy or Drama

“Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman”: Taylor Williams

“Becky Shaw”: Daniel Swee

“Dog Day Afternoon”: Bernard Telsey, Karyn Casl; Associate Casting Director: Charlie Hano

“Giant”: Daniel Swee

“Liberation”: Jillian Cimini; Associate Casting Director: Neal Buckley

“Proof”: Daniel Swee

Broadway: Musical

“Cats: The Jellicle Ball”: Victor Vazquez, Sujotta Pace

“Ragtime”: Craig Burns

“Schmigadoon!”: Bernard Telsey, Kristian Charbonier

“The Lost Boys”: Kristian Charbonier, Craig Burns; Associate Casting Director: Jimmy Larkin

“The Rocky Horror Show”: Carrie Gardner, Stephen Kopel; Associate Casting Directors: Neal Buckley, Sujotta Pace

London Theatre

“Avenue Q”: Rosie Pearson, James Pearson

“Every Brilliant Thing”: Jessica Ronane

“Mary Page Marlowe”: Jim Carnahan; Associate Casting Director: Liz Fraser

“Romeo & Juliet”: Jim Carnahan; Associate Casting Director: Liz Fraser

“The Lady From the Sea”: Jessica Ronane

“War Horse”: Jill Green; Associate Casting Director: Olivia Laydon

Los Angeles Theater

“Foursome”: Jordan Bass

“Here Lies Love”: Richie Ferris, Michael Donovan

“Jesus Christ Superstar”: Bernard Telsey, Lindsay Levine

“Primary Trust”: Henry Russell Bergstein

“The Blank Theatre Company’s Young Playwrights Festival”: Alexa Pereira

New York Theater: Comedy or Drama

“Anna Christie”: Bernard Telsey, Will Cantler

“Ginger Twinsies”: Xavier Rubiano; Associate Casting Director: Louis DiPaolo

“Kyoto”: Jim Carnahan, Alexandre Bleau

“Meet the Cartozians”: Daniel Swee

“Prince Faggot”: Alaine Alldaffer, Taylor Williams

“Trophy Boys”: Charlie Hano

“What Happened Was…”: Jim Carnahan, Alexandre Bleau

New York Theater: Musical

“Come From Away”: Mark Brandon, Jarrett Reiche

“Heathers: The Musical”: Jimmy Larkin, Rachel Hoffman

“Masquerade”: Kate Lumpkin; Associate Casting Director: Joseph Cook

“Romy & Michele”: Mark Brandon, Patrick Maravilla

“Saturday Church”: Erica A. Hart, Nicholas Petrovich; Associate Casting Director: Sujotta Pace

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”: Geoff Josselson, Felicia Rudolph

Regional Theater

“A Raisin in the Sun”: Katja Zarolinski

“Amadeus”: JC Clementz

“Chez Joey”: Tara Rubin, Peter Van Dam, Raiyon Hunter; Associate Casting Director: Olivia Paige West

“Damn Yankees”: Tara Rubin, Merri Sugarman; DC Casting Director: Raiyon Hunter; Associate Casting Director: Spencer Gualdon

“Dear Evan Hansen”: Geoff Josselson, Felicia Rudolph

“Fences”: David Caparelliotis

“Freak the Mighty”: Rachel Hoffman; Associate Casting Directors: Charlie Hano, Jimmy Larkin

“Working Girl”: Rachel Hoffman, Rashad Naylor

Special Theatrical Performance

“Bat Boy: The Musical”: Patrick Goodwin; Associate Casting Director: Jimmy Larkin

“Bring It On: The Musical”: Lindsay Levine

“Come From Away”: Rachel Hoffman

“High Spirits”: Rachel Hoffman

“La Cage aux Folles”: Rashad Naylor

“The Wild Party”: Bethany Knox

“West Side Story”: Xavier Rubiano, Merri Sugarman; Associate Casting Director: Olivia Paige West

Theater Tours

“Stereophonic”: Alaine Alldaffer

“Suffs”: Rachel Hoffman

“The Notebook: The Musical”: Patrick Goodwin

“The Outsiders”: Xavier Rubiano; Associate Casting Director: Louis DiPaolo

“The Phantom of the Opera”: Claire Burke, Peter Van Dam; Associate Casting Director: Frankie Ramirez

Commercials

“Adidas Backyard Legends | The Greatest Football Story Ever Told”: Kharmel Cochrane

“Every Human’s Dog – The Farmer’s Dog”: Chelsea Bloch, Marisol Roncali, Jason Crow

“Everyone Has Something to Protect”: Danya Solomon

“IRN BRU – This Is Not a Soft Drink”: Sally McCleery

“The Marketers”: Chrissy Fiorilli-Ellington; Associate Casting Director: Jane Flowers

“UKTV ‘U & You’”: Tree Petts

Short Film & Short Form Series

Short Film

“Hatchlings”: Salvatore Schiavone, Gianna Butler

“Marina”: Danielle Pretsfelder Demchick

“Mr Benjamin’s Birthday”: Natasha Ward-Shaw

“Mushroom Dad”: Tanya Giang

“Please Return Your Cart”: Ryan Maharaj

“Standby”: Stephanie Klapper

“¡Que Suene La Banda!”: Jaime Gallagher

Short Form Series

“Country Heartthrob (S1)”: Howard Meltzer, Tim Pratt

“Quokka’s Wild Life (S1)”: Kristin Paiva

“Strings Attached (S1)”: Howard Meltzer, Tim Pratt

“The Family Car: An American Love Story”: Isis Masoud

“Very Important People (S3)”: Jazzy Collins