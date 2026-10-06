‘All of a Sudden,’ ‘Fjord,’ ‘Minotaur’ Among American French Film Festival 30th Anniversary Lineup

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The American French Film Festival (TAFFF) is gearing up for its 30th anniversary, and it’s bringing several Academy Awards contenders to the schedule.

The festival revealed the full lineup on Tuesday, including 31 features, 11 series, four documentaries and 14 shorts. Several countries’ entries for Best International Feature found their way on the TAFFF lineup this year, including “All of a Sudden” (the official entry for Japan), “Coward” (Belgium), “Fjord” (Romania) and “Strawberries” (Morocco). The Franco-American Cultural Fund (FACF) recently revealed that the festival would open with “In Waves,” Netflix’s animated feature adapting AJ Dungo’s autobiographical graphic novel of the same name, directed by Phuong Mai Nguyen.

“Since 1997, the Franco-American Cultural Fund, founder of The American French Film Festival, has brought more than 1,200 French films and series into the Hollywood spotlight and given thousands of French artists, from newcomers to well-known directors, to writers, composers, actors and producers, the opportunity to present their work before their American peers in the heart of Hollywood,” said Taylor Hackford, director, former DGA president and FACF Board member, in a statement. “This year, there will be another spectacular selection and delegation to celebrate the 30th anniversary event at the Directors Guild of America, making TAFFF the second oldest film festival in the city of Angels.”

The festival, which moved from spring to fall, has a few more high-profile features among this year’s schedule, including Marie Kreutzer’s Léa Seydoux-led “Gentle Monster,” Louis Clichy’s animated film “Iron Boy” and Pierre Salvadori’s Cannes opener “The Electric Kiss.” TAFFF will also feature a slate of U.S. film premieres including “De Gaulle – Part II: Liberty,” “All About Corrine” and “Karma,” as well as some U.S. series premieres like “R91,” “A Prophet” and “Alice: Pioneer of Cinema.”

“For 30 years, The American French Film Festival has established itself as a leading and unmissable international platform on the global circuit for promoting French films and series,” said François Truffart, executive producer and programmer of the festival since 2004, in a statement. “Supporting filmmakers from their earliest short films to eventual Oscar recognition, creating a platform where both established and emerging talent can present their work, being the first to launch a series competition alongside feature films, and consistently championing female filmmakers, are just a few of the many meaningful milestones I cherish with TAFFF.”

You can view the full lineup for TAFFF 2026 below.

Feature films

“A Girl Unknown” (Special Screening)

“A Good Little Soldier” (West Coast Premiere)

“A Place for Her” (U.S. Premiere)

“A Women’s Life” (North American Premiere)

“All About Corinne” (U.S. Premiere)

“All of a Sudden” (Special Screening)

“The American Dream” (Los Angeles Premiere)

“The Better Me” (North American Premiere)

“Blaise” (U.S. Premiere)

“Congo Boy” (West Coast Premiere)

“Coward” (Los Angeles Premiere)

“De Gaulle – Part I: Resistance” (Special Screening)

“De Gaulle – Part II: Liberty” (U.S. Premiere)

“The Electric Kiss” (Los Angeles Premiere)

“Fjord” (Special Screening)

“Forsaken” (U.S. Premiere)

“Gentle Monster” (Special Screening)

“The Green Eyes” (North American Premiere)

“In Waves” (Los Angeles Premiere)

“Iron Boy” (Special Screening)

“Just An Illusion” (West Coast Premiere)

“Karma” (U.S. Premiere)

“La Gradiva” (Special Screening)

“Madame” (North American Premiere)

“Minotaur” (Special Screening)

“The Money Maker” (Los Angeles Premiere)

“One Minute To Midnight” (North American Premiere)

“Roma Elastica” (West Coast Premiere)

“Strawberries” (Los Angeles Premiere)

“Women on Trial” (North American Premiere)

Documentaries

“Inside Gaza” (West Coast Premiere)

“Rebounds: A History Of Electro Dance” (U.S. Premiere)

“We Are the Orchestra” (West Coast Premiere)

“Whispers in the Woods” (West Coast Premiere)

Series Selection

“Alice: Pioneer Of Cinema” (U.S. Premiere)

“All Shapes of Us” (International Premiere)

“Laura’s Treatment” (North American Premiere)

“Minimum Security” (Season 1) (Special Screening)

“One Day We Will Make Love” (International Premiere)

“Paolo” (Special Screening)

“Prophet (A)” (North American Premiere)

“R 91” (North American Premiere)

“Singapura” (North American Premiere)

“Someone Should Ban Sunday Afternoons” (Season 1) (North American Premiere)

“Swapped” (Season 1) (North American Premiere)

Short Films

“Agnes”

“Crazy Shoot”

“Danse Macabre”

“Diego”

“Faux Bijoux”

“God Is Shy”

“Hoover Disco”

“Lippenstift”

“The Most Beautiful Girl In The World”

“Parfaite”

“Sister Swim’s”

“Stud”

“Vultures”

“Water Girl”