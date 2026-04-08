BAFTAs N-Word Incident Deemed a ‘Clear Breach’ of BBC Editorial Standards, but ‘A Genuine Mistake’

The BBC’s executive complaints unit has determined that the N-word making it into the 2026 EE BAFTAs broadcast was a serious yet genuine mistake, with chief content officer Kate Phillips saying the broadcaster must “learn from our mistakes” on Wednesday.

“The ECU accepted this was a genuine mistake, especially as the team did correctly identify and edit out a subsequent use of the same word, in line with the protocols that were agreed in advance of the event regarding offensive and unacceptable language,” she said in a statement.

Phillips noted that the ECU “found this should not have made it to air and it was a clear breach of our editorial standards.” However, she reiterated that it was also deemed unintentional, echoing former BBC director-general Tim Davie’s initial explanation of the racial slur.

At the February awards show, “I Swear” subject and EP John Davidson used the N-word against “Sinners” stars Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo while they were presenting. The slur remained in the tape-delayed broadcast and even overnight on the BBC’s iPlayer streamer. However, the team did catch the Tourette syndrome advocate’s tic against their co-star Wunmi Mosaku within 10 minutes of the first incident, which was edited out.

“There was a lack of clarity among the team present at the event as to whether the word was audible on the recording. This resulted in there being a delay before the decision was taken to remove the recording from iPlayer,” Phillips continued. “The ECU has been clear that this was a serious mistake and commented that the fact the unedited version stayed up overnight made the severe impact of the inadvertent inclusion of the n-word worse.”

The CCO further stated the BBC “must learn from our mistakes and ensure our processes are as robust as they can be.”

“The ECU found that the inclusion of the n-word in the broadcast (which was also streamed live on iPlayer) was highly offensive, had no editorial justification and represented a breach of the BBC’s editorial standards, but that the breach was unintentional,” the report stipulated. “The fact that the unedited recording remained available for so long aggravated the offence caused by the inadvertent inclusion of the n-word in the broadcast.”