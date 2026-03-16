Watch the Best Oscar Speeches, From Michael B. Jordan to Jessie Buckley

We are less than 24 hours removed from this year’s Oscars, and the best and worst moments of Hollywood’s starriest night only continue to crystallize the more time passes. Aside from a certain Best Supporting Actor no-show and the moments in which the broadcast tried to bluntly play off some of the night’s winners, it was a ceremony largely free of dud jokes and tone-deaf moments.

All in all, this year’s Oscars were, like last year’s Conan O’Brien-hosted stint, fairly successful. There were, in particular, a high number of memorable speeches given throughout the night by some of this year’s biggest Oscar winners. Fortunately, all of the night’s acceptance speeches have been posted online.

Below, you can find a curated list of the best of the best from Sunday’s 98th Academy Awards.

Michael B. Jordan, Best Actor

“Sinners” star Michael B. Jordan pulled off the night’s biggest upset when he took home the Best Actor award for his twin performances in director Ryan Coogler’s vampire drama. His win, as well as the gratitude-filled acceptance that followed, combined together to create the most memorable moment of a night that was already not lacking for them.

Jessie Buckley, Best Actress

Unlike Jordan’s Best Actor win, “Hamnet” star Jessie Buckley‘s Best Actress victory was the farthest thing from a surprise that you can get at the Oscars. The Irish actress dominated this year’s awards season, but that did not make her Academy Awards win any less special, as was evidenced by the infectious enthusiasm on display throughout every moment of Buckley’s acceptance speech.

Ryan Coogler, Best Original Screenplay

“Sinners” writer-director Ryan Coogler made a knack for giving out great, heartwarming speeches throughout this year’s awards season, and that was no different last night when the filmmaker took home this year’s Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. Coogler’s speech was profoundly affecting and only further bolstered his reputation as not only one of Hollywood’s most talented young filmmakers but also one of its most upstanding guys.

Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Best Cinematography

“Sinners” cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw made history Sunday night when she became the first woman to take home the Oscar for Best Cinematography. The measured, reflective speech she gave proved to be worthy of the moment, as Arkapaw not only shouted out every woman in attendance Sunday night but also those who helped pave the way for her, including cinematographer-turned-filmmaker Rachel Morrison, who became the first woman nominated for Best Cinematography just eight years ago.

Paul Thomas Anderson, Best Adapted Screenplay

It became clear months ago that this year’s awards season was going to act as a kind of long-in-the-making celebration of “One Battle After Another” writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson, and that unofficial prophecy was fulfilled at the Oscars Sunday night. After watching Anderson go largely unrecognized by the Academy for 30 straight years, though, there was something special about watching him accept his first-ever Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, and Anderson’s heartfelt speech only made the moment stand out all the more.

Amy Madigan, Best Supporting Actress

There seemed to be no more surprised winner last night than Amy Madigan, whose reaction to winning Best Supporting Actress for her haunting turn in “Weapons” could have fooled one into thinking it was her first award for the performance, rather than the culmination of a months-long, victory-laden journey. But the knowing look her husband Ed Harris gave her when her name was called said it all: Madigan should have known it was her time, and the actress gets bonus points for being, perhaps, the first* Oscar winner ever to get on stage and mention shaving their legs for the show. (*Don’t fact-check that.)

Bonus: The In Memoriam Speeches

The following three may not be acceptance speeches, but they deserve to be included on this list nonetheless.

The Oscars went in a different direction than usual for this year’s In Memoriam tribute. The segment was punctuated by three speeches by Billy Crystal, Rachel McAdams and Barbra Streisand, who paid tribute respectively to the late Rob Reiner, Catherine O’Hara, Diane Keaton and Robert Redford. Their words left not a dry eye in the house — or on the couch — last night.