Cannes Film Festival 2026 Winners

The 2026 Cannes Film Festival is announcing the winners of its annual prizes, including the Palme d’Or, on Saturday evening in Cannes. TheWrap will update the list of winners as they are announced.

The first award, the Camera d’Or for the best first film from any section of the festival, went to Rwandan filmmaker Marie-Clementine Dusabejambo for “Ben’Imana.”

Films in competition this year include Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s “All of a Sudden,” Pedro Almodovar’s “Bitter Christmas,” Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi’s “The Black Ball,” Lukas Dhont’s “Coward,” Vakleska Grisebach’s “The Dreamed Adventure,” Pawel Pawlikowski’s “Fatherland,” Cristian Mungiu’s “Fjord,” Emmanuel Marre’s “A Man of His Time,” Ira Sachs’ “The Man I Love,” Andrey Zvyagintsev’s “Minotaur,” Laszlo Nemes’ “Moulin,” James Gray’s “Paper Tiger,” Asghar Farhadi’s “Parallel Tales” and Arthur Harari’s “The Unknown.”

The winners were chosen by a jury headed by Korean director Park Chan-wook and also including filmmakers Diego Cespedes, Paul Laverty, Laura Wandel and Chloe Zhao and actors Isaach de Bankole, Demi Moore, Ruth Negga and Stellan Skarsgard.

Neon went into the festival with deals for the competition films “All of a Sudden,” “Fjord,” “Hope,” “Paper Tiger,” “Sheep in the Box” and “The Unknown,” giving it six chances to continue a Palme d’Or streak that began with “Parasite” in 2019 and continued with “Titane,” “Triangle of Sadness,” “Anatomy of a Fall,” “Anora” and “It Was Just an Accident.”

The winners:

Palme d’Or:

Grand Prix:

Jury Prize:

Best Director:

Best Actor:

Best Actress:

Best Screenplay:

Camera d’Or (best first film): “Ben’Imana,” Marie-Clementine Dusabejambo