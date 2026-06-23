Dustin Hoffman, Juliette Binoche to Receive Crystal Globe Awards From Karlovy Vary Film Festival

Dustin Hoffman and Juliette Binoche will receive the Crystal Globe for Outstanding Artistic Contribution to World Cinema at the 60th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, KVIFF organizers announced on Tuesday morning.

The Crystal Globe is the festival’s highest honor, with recent recipients of the award including Michael Caine, Geoffrey Rush, Russell Crowe and Stellan Skarsgård. Hoffman will receive his award at the KVIFF opening ceremony on July 3, while Binoche will receive hers at the closing ceremony on July 11.

The festival will screen Hoffman’s 1968 breakout film, “The Graduate,” and Binoche’s “Certified Copy” (2010), “Three Colors: Blue” (1993) and “In-I in Motion” (2025).

Karlovy Vary also announced that cinematographer Robert Richardson (“Platoon,” “The Aviator,” “Hugo,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) will receive a Crystal Globe, and that actor Jeffrey Wright (“Basquiat,” “American Fiction”) will receive the President’s Award. The festival will screen Jana Hojdová’s documentary “Robert Richardson: The White Devil,” as well as the film “Basquiat,” which Wright first came to Karlovy Vary to present at the 32nd KVIFF in 1997.

Special guests at this year’s festival will include Harvey Keitel, who will attend a special screening of Martin Scorsese’s “Mean Streets”; and the Bacon-Sedgwick family – Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick, plus their son Travis Bacon and daughter Sosie Bacon – to screen “Family Movie,” a horror comedy co-directed by Kevin and Kyra and starring their children.

KVIFF also announced that this year’s opening-night film will be the documentary “The Match,” about a 1986 World Cup football match between Argentina and England, while the closing-night film will be Noah Segan’s “The Only Living Pickpocket in New York,” a Sundance drama starring John Turturro as a longtime pickpocket who inadvertently steals a valuable flash drive.

The opening-night ceremony and film will be followed by an outdoor musical program created by DJ and producer NobodyListen, mixing electronica, rap, alternative and pop music to the accompaniment of an audiovisual show.

Previously, the festival announced that it would give special awards to Maggie Gyllenhaal and Jesse Eisenberg.

The 60th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival will run from July 3-11 in the spa town located west of Prague in the Czech Republic.