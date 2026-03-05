Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers Rejects TFCA Award Over Alleged Censorship of Acceptance Speech Mentioning Palestine

Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers returned her award to the Toronto Film Critics Association after a portion of her acceptance speech, in which she expressed support for Palestine, was cut.

The Canadian actress, who won the Best Supporting Performance in a Canadian Film prize for her role in Melanie Oates’ drama “Sweet Angel Baby” at the TFCA Awards Gala, issued the update in a fiery email to TFCA members, where she accused the organizers of censorship.

“Regretfully, I am writing to inform you that I will be returning the award due to the TFCA leadership’s choice to censor my words on Palestine,” she wrote. “I was unable to attend the gala in Toronto so I sent in an acceptance speech by video. The following statement was removed from the video: ‘When we were shooting Sweet Angel Baby, October 7th happened and it changed everything. I just want to say that my heart continues to be with the people of Palestine who are experiencing this ongoing genocide and thank you to anyone in this industry who’s been brave enough to say anything.’”

She continued: “Instead, it is clear that a choice was made to neutralize and censor my words with the paternalistic excuse that I somehow needed protection from my own words. This is deeply troubling. I used those words in my video recording specifically because I would not be in the room to say them with a mic in my hand.”

As Tailfeathers went on, she blasted censorship as “the enemy of expression,” adding, “I am profoundly disgusted and ashamed by such an act.”

“Neutrality is a form of violence; the choice to be apolitical is political,” she continued. “I can not, in good conscience, accept this award now that it has been tainted by censorship. I do not know how this rupture can be repaired and I’m not interested in receiving an apology. The moral injury I carry with me can not be undone.”

However, TFCA president Johanna Schneller denied Tailfeathers’ censorship claim, defending the speech had been edited “to maintain the timing of the awards show.” She also encouraged winners to share their full speeches on social media in the wake of the controversy.

“We were proud to recognize her work, which was both deserving and meaningful,” Schneller said in response. “Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers’ speech – along with those of other recipients – was shortened to maintain the timing of the awards show. That decision was mine as president, and in light of this outcome, I will be tendering my resignation.”

The TFCA Awards Gala controversy comes after organizers for the 2026 Berlin Film Festival received criticism after competition jury head Wim Wenders and multiple attendees adopted a non-political stance in response to questions about the Israel-Gaza war, the rise of fascism around the world and other ongoing international conflicts.

Specifically, Ethan Hawke, Neil Patrick Harris and Michelle Yeoh were some of the stars who found themselves facing backlash for trying to sidestep politically-charged questions at the festival. As the drama continued to unfold, Berlinale boss Tricia Tuttle told German reporters she and German culture minister Wolfram Weimer had discussed “the possibility of my mutual resignation.”

Though, on Wednesday, the Berlin International Film Festival confirmed Tuttle is set to remain on as director.

“After today’s Supervisory Board meeting of the KBB on the future of the Berlinale, we welcome the Board’s confirmation of the importance of the independence of our work,” the festival shared in a statement. “We share their conviction that the festival is on the right path and that it can continue to grow and improve under Tricia Tuttle’s leadership.”