Home > Creative Content > Movies

Berlinale Keeps Tricia Tuttle as Festival Director: ‘On the Right Path’

The Berlin International Film Festival will now review recommendations related to her continued employment following the 2026 fest’s political controversies

JD Knapp
Berlinale Festival Director Tricia Tuttle walks on stage at the Award Ceremony of the 76th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Berlinale Palast on February 21, 2026 in Berlin, Germany. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
Berlinale Festival Director Tricia Tuttle walks on stage at the Award Ceremony of the 76th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Berlinale Palast on February 21, 2026 in Berlin, Germany. (Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Tricia Tuttle will remain on as director of the Berlinale, the Berlin International Film Festival confirmed on Wednesday.

“After today’s Supervisory Board meeting of the KBB on the future of the Berlinale, we welcome the Board’s confirmation of the importance of the independence of our work,” the festival shared in a statement. “We share their conviction that the festival is on the right path and that it can continue to grow and improve under Tricia Tuttle’s leadership.”

“We have also received recommendations rather than conditions related to Tuttle’s continued employment,” they continued. “Their consideration and any implementation now rests with the Berlinale, and we will review them.”

Berlinale Festival Director Tricia Tuttle walks on stage at the Award Ceremony of the 76th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Berlinale Palast on February 21, 2026 in Berlin, Germany. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
Read Next
Film Festival Leaders Sign Letter of Support for Berlinale Boss Tricia Tuttle Amid Uncertain Future

The update comes after the 2026 fest stirred up multiple political controversies. Jury president and German filmmaker Wim Wenders insisted the jury should “stay out of politics” when asked about Israel and Gaza at the start of the February event. Several pro-Palestine celebrities then issued an open letter against the film festival for its silence over the genocide.

The fallout forced the KBB (Kulturveranstaltungen des Bundes in Berlin) to meet with German officials to discuss the Berlinale’s future last week. However, many of Tuttle’s fellow film festival organizers notably spoke out in her defense, as did other leaders within the film community.

“We stand in support of Tricia Tuttle’s wish to continue as Berlinale Festival Director, in full trust and with institutional independence,” read a Tuesday letter signed by Cannes’ Thierry Frémaux, Sundance‘s Eugene Hernandez and more. “We recognise the mounting pressures on film festivals everywhere to navigate volatile times while maintaining a safe space for the exchange of cinema, and of ideas.”

“A core aspect of our role as cultural custodians is to create and protect the space for filmmakers, artists, professionals and audiences to come together. This includes people who bring with them not only a shared love of cinema, but also a huge variety of lived experiences and viewpoints,” they continued. “We must also navigate – with care – the fact that ‘everyone’ can include people with political and personal views that don’t always align, with each other, or with socially accepted or politically mandated positions.”

Tricia Tuttle attends the Award Ceremony Red Carpet of the 76th Berlinale Berlin International Film Festival at Berlinale Palast on 2026/21/02 in Berlin Germany (Credit: Laurent Hou / Hans Lucas / AFP via Getty Images)
Read Next
Nancy Spielberg, Kleber Mendonça Filho and Industry Leaders Express 'Deep Concern' Over Berlinale Director Tricia Tuttle's Potential Dismissal

JD Knapp

JD Knapp

JD Knapp is the morning news editor at TheWrap, with a personal preference for horror movies, bubblegum pop, reality TV, sitcoms, and animation. After growing up in Connecticut and graduating from Emerson College in Boston with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, he has gone on to work for national outlets such as People, E! News,…

Comments