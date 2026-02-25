Nancy Spielberg, Kleber Mendonça Filho and Industry Leaders Express ‘Deep Concern’ Over Berlinale Director Tricia Tuttle’s Potential Dismissal

Nancy Spielberg, Kleber Mendonça Filho, Radu Jude, Yuval Abraham and more have signed an open letter expressing “deep concern” over the potential dismissal of Berlinale director Tricia Tuttle.

Politics have taken the forefront at Berlinale this year, with multiple reporters asking actors and filmmakers to speak on key issues. The controversy started at the festival’s opening press conference, where jury president Wim Wenders insisted that filmmakers “have to stay out of politics” when asked about Germany’s support of the Israel-Gaza war.

The letter arrives just hours after the Supervisory Board of the KBB (Kulturveranstaltungen des Bundes in Berlin) called a special meeting to determine the future of Berlinale. German tabloid Bild reported that Tuttle may be dismissed from her position as the festival’s controversies made repeated headlines.

2026 marks Tuttle’s second year in charge of Berlinale.

You can read the full letter and list of signatories below:

“As filmmakers in Germany and beyond, we are following the current debates surrounding the Berlinale and the proposed dismissal of Tricia Tuttle with deep concern. We stand in defense of the Berlinale for what it fundamentally is: a place of exchange.

The Berlinale is more than a red carpet or a series of headlines. It is a space where perspectives intersect, narratives are questioned, and social tensions are brought into view. This is where discourse unfolds – at the very heart of cinema.

Recent criticism has focused on statements made from the stage. None of these remarks were made by the festival leadership itself, but by invited filmmakers. An international film festival is not a diplomatic instrument; it is a democratic cultural space worthy of protection. Its strength lies in its ability to hold divergent perspectives and to give visibility to a plurality of voices.

A photograph of the festival leadership with filmmakers, in which a Palestinian flag was visible, has likewise been subject to criticism. Being photographed with international guests is part of the practice of such a festival. The visibility of different identities is not an endorsement; it is an expression of an open and democratic public sphere.

When personnel consequences are drawn from individual statements or symbolic interpretations, a troubling signal is sent: cultural institutions come under political pressure.

If an extraordinary meeting is convened to decide the future of the festival’s leadership, more is at stake than a single appointment. What is at issue is the relationship between artistic freedom and institutional independence.

The Berlinale has always been political — not party-political, but socially engaged. Film makes conflicts visible, opens up perspectives, and renders experiences of injustice and violence tangible. Cinema raises moral questions and asks us to endure ambiguity rather than resolve it prematurely. It illuminates power structures and gives visibility to experiences of oppression — not to deliver simple answers, but to enable meaningful public debate. That is precisely where its democratic value resides.

Especially in times of global crisis, we need spaces capable of sustaining disagreement. The independence of cultural institutions safeguards not only artistic freedom, but the vitality of democratic discourse itself.

If every controversy leads to institutional repercussions, discourse gives way to control.

We stand for a culture of exchange, not intimidation.

Where diversity remains visible, democracy remains alive.”

Unterzeichnende / Signatories:

Faraz Shariat, Regisseur und Produzent

Ilker Çatak, Regisseur

Janine Jackowski, Produzentin

Maryam Zaree, Regisseurin und Schauspielerin

Jonas Dassler, Schauspieler

Devrim Lingnau Islamoğlu, Schauspielerin

Sebastian Urzendowsky, Schauspieler

Paulina Lorenz, Produzentin

Jakob Kijas, Verleiher

Jorgo Narjes, Produzent

Raquel Dukpa, Autorin

Tara Afsah, Produzentin

Lilian Pfeuffer, PR Agent

Karim Aïnouz, Regisseur

Dieu Hao Do, Autor und Regisseur

Helene Hegemann, Autorin & Regisseurin

Aaron Altaras, Schauspieler

Ramon Zürcher, Regisseur

Sol Bondy, Produzent

Fred Burle, Produzent

Ira Sachs, filmmaker and writer

Kleber Mendonça Filho, filmmaker and writer

Benny O. Arthur, Schauspieler

Mandy Krahn, Regisseurin

Pong Film (Alex Gerbaulet, Caroline Kirberg, Merle Kröger, Philipp Scheffner)

Clarissa Thieme, Regisseurin

Susanne Bieger, Dramaturgin

Mike MacMillan, Lithium Studios

Roshanak Khodabakhsh, Produzentin

Claudia Tomassini, PR Agent

Carsten Siebert, PR Agent

Paola Schettino Nobile, PR Agent

Jan Krüger, Produzent & Verleiher

Anja Joos, Schauspielagentin

Fani Suan-Baum, Acquisitions Executive

Felix von Boehm, Produzent

Constantin Lieb, Autor

Chen Emilie Yan, Schauspielerin

Lan Rommel, Produzentin

Maria Schrader, Schauspielerin und Regisseurin

Hoang Quynh Nguyen, Regisseurin & Drehbuchautorin

Daniel Kehlmann, Schriftsteller & Drehbuchautor

Olivier Kaempfer, Produzent

Konstantin Bock, Regisseur & Editor

Nancy Spielberg – Producer, Playmount productions

AG Filmfestival – Festivals in Deutschland e.V.

Amos Geva – Produzent, Regisseur

Tom Shoval – Screenwriter, Director

Hansjörg Weißbrich, Filmeditor

Prof. Beatrice Babin, Filmeditorin

Cecilia Frugiuele, Produzentin

Cassandra Sigsgaard, Produzentin

Christine A. Maier, DOP

Svea Pöstges, Kostüm

Balthasar Busmann, Produzent

Maxi Haslberger, Produzent

Eva Trobisch, Filmemacherin

Mona Bräuer, Filmeditorin

Sara Fazilat, Schauspielerin & Produzentin

Maja Tennstedt, Filmeditorin

Silvan Zürcher, Filmemacher

Andrea Schütte, Produzentin

Andrea Kuhn, Festivalleiterin

Sophie Ahrens, Produzentin

Isabelle Krauss, Festivalmacherin

Ruth Schönegge, Filmeditorin

Erik Glijnis, producer

Desiree Akhavan, Director

Julia Langhof, Regisseurin & Autorin

Alexandra Rossi, Produzentin

Christopher Aoun, DOP

Marie-Lou Sellem, Schauspielerin & Regisseurin

Udi Aloni, Autor & Regisseur

Maya Fischer, Producer

Barbara Toennieshen, Filmeditorin

Shaunak Sen, Director

Marcin Łuczaj, Sales

Ada Solomon, Producer, Chairperson of the European Film Academy

Dustin Loose, Regisseur

Markus Schleinzer, Regisseur, Drehbuchautor

Samm Haillay, producer

Juan Sarmiento G., DoP, Producer

Katharina Bergfeld, Producer

Jenny Lou Ziegel, DoP

Trini Götze, Produzentin

Fabian Stumm, Regisseur & Schauspieler

Roman Paul, Produzent, Germany

Adrian Campean, DoP

Fatih Abay, Industry Consultant

Lisa Bierwirth, Regisseurin, Autorin

Nicolette Krebitz, Regisseurin und Schauspielerin

Maike Mia Höhne, Regisseurin, Kuratorin

Georg Georgi, consultant

Mariam Shatberashvili, Produzentin

Florian Dietrich, Regisseur

Carlos Vasquez, DoP

Ina Weisse, Schauspielerin und Regisseurin

Elena Hahn, Setrequisiteurin

Alexander Wadouh, Produzent

Jens Harant, DoP

Kamilla Kristiane Hodøl, Produzentin

Amrou Al-Kadhi, Writer/Director

Valentina Huber, Producerin

Chris Curling, Producer

Lotta Kilian, DOP

Dejan Bućin, Schauspieler

Jana Briesner, Filmeditorin

Mikosch Horn, Verleiher

Patrick Horn, Verleiher

Julia Peters, Verleiherin

Aslı Özarslan, Regisseurin

Romina Küper, Schauspielerin und Regisseurin

Stefan Oliveira-Pita, Filmeditor

Karoline Schulz, Filmeditorin

Sabine Lidl, Regisseurin

Dani Levy, Regisseur

Asli Özge, Regisseurin, Autorin

Emre Erkmen, DoP

Emin Alper, Regisseur, Autor

Hugh Mulhern, Director

Ann Oren, Regisseurin, Autorin

Jon Kiriac, Schauspielagent

Natalia Dabrowska, Sales

Carlotta Cornehl, Produzentin

Uwe Schott, Produzent

Joanna Natasegara, Filmmaker

Anne Haug, Schauspielerin und Autorin

Yuval Abraham, Regisseur und Journalist

Tolley Shields, PR

Jan-Peter Horstmann, Regisseur und Drehbuchautor

Leandro Goddinho, Regisseur und Dozent

Benita Sarah Bailey, Schauspielerin und Produzentin

Julius Feldmeier, Schauspieler & Regisseur

Jussi Rantamäki, producer

Alemberg Ang, producer

Lena May Graf, Regie/Drehbuch

Mohamed Shalaby, Producer/Director

Melina Pafundi, Producer, Director, Film restorer

Lea Najjar, Regisseurin

Florian Pochlatko, Regisseur, Autor, Österreich

Alexa Karolinski, Autorin und Regisseurin

Emma Alice Gräf, Filmeditorin

Philip Froissant, he/him Schauspieler

Alexandru Solomon, filmmaker, Romania

Jana Raschke, Dramaturgin

Natalia Libet, producer, Ukraine

Fabian Altenried, Produzent

Heike Parplies, Editorin

Olha Bregman, producer, Ukraine

Sebastian Brameshuber, Regisseur, Österreich

Alisa Kovalenko, director, filmmaker, Ukraine

Aenne Schwarz, Schauspielerin,

Tina Mersmann, Filmschaffende

Patrick Heidmann, Filmjournalist & Moderator

Emilie Lesclaux, producer, Brazil

Nele Müller Stöfen, Schauspielerin & Regisseurin

Claudia Schröder, DOP

Babette Dieu, Festival Worker

Tom Hawkins, producer, UK

Soleen Yusef, Autorin & Regisseurin

Petra Volpe, Regisseurin

William Light, Regisseur

Frank Griebe, DoP,

France Orsenne, Produzentin Deutschland

Rosa Bosch – international consultant

Vincent Edusei, Produzent

Lena Krenz, DOP

Annika Pinske, Regisseurin

Stefan Butzmühlen, Regisseur / Verleiher

Samantha Mialet – 1st AD

Luise Hauschild, Produzentin

Christine Lang, Prof. & Filmschaffende

Roxana Richters, Produzentin

Florian Hoffmann, Regisseur

Ruta Svedkauskaite, Festivals Liaison

Michael Sideris, Schauspieler

Magdalena Banasik, sales

Anna Potter, script supervisor, writer

Lucas Flasch, Drehbuchautor

César Luna, Distributor

Max Kerkhoff, Filmemacher

Caroline Daube, Produzentin

Michael Arnon – PR Agent

Johan Löfstedt, producer

Bundesverband Kommunale Filmarbeit

AG Kurzfilm

Hauptverband Cinephilie

Constanza Macras Choreographer

Pavel Bozhilov, Regisseur

Lea van Acken- Schauspielerin

Rebekka Garrido, Producer

Marie Rosa Tietjen Actress/ Director

Alexander Beyer, Colorist, DIT

Andrea Kessler, Szenenbildnerin

Gordon Spragg – PR Agent

María Royo – Director & Producer

Alexandra Koknat, Casting Director

Jan-Ole Gerster, Autor & Regisseur

Bérénice Vincent, Sales Agent

Nadav Lapid, Writer & Director

Lena Kammermeier, Drehbuchautorin

Paula Vaccaro, producer/scriptwriter, johannes Suhm, Schauspieler

European Producers Club Board Member and Vice-president.

Anna Sagalovskaya, Talent Agent

Ari Folman, Director, Israel

Jan Künemund, Kurator

Thommy Mayer, Arts&Music producer

Bettina Böhler, Filmeditorin

Pheline Roggan, Schauspielerin

Lora Betsinska, DFFB Studentin

Ulé Barcelos, Kostümbildnerin

Andreas Struck, Regisseur, Autor, Kino-Co-Leiter

Stephan Ryll, Regieassistent

Eliza Capai, director, Brazil

Tuna Kaptan, Autor & Regisseur

Caroline Link, Regisseurin

Janina Herhoffer, Editorin, Dramaturgin

RegisseurinAnna SofIe Hartmann,

Janina Findeisen, Autorin & Regisseurin

Regisseurin& Drehbuchautorin

Stefan Stabenow, Filmeditor

Michael Randel, Szenenbildner

Leonie Schäfer, Producerin

Clara Fee Stürzl, Kostümbildnerin

Sherry Hormann, Regisseurin

Silke Botsch, Filmeditorin& KI Regisseurin ]

Carolin Schmitz, Regisseurin und Autorin

Amelie Kienlin, Produzentin

Dominik Graf, Regisseur

Anne Misselwitz, DoP

Ines Johnson-Spain, Regisseurin, Autorin

Dino Osmanović, DOP

Bastian Hopfgarten, VFX Supervisor

Mala Reinhardt, Filmemacherin

Janne Ebel, DoP

Marie Kreutzer, Regisseurin, Drehbuchautorin

Ido Fluk, Writer & Director

Billur Turan, Production Designer

Radu Jude, Writr & Director

Andreas Döhler, Schauspieler

Alexander Nanau, Director & Producer

Mete Sasioglu, Producer

Beth de Araujo, Writer & Director

Stephanie Fuchs, Sales Agent

Susanne Regina Meures, RegisseurinS

Leonie Krippendorff, Regisseurin

Anne Laurent-Delage & Autorin

Sabine Herpich, Regisseurin