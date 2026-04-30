2026 Emmys: Jesse Collins Returns as Producer for 4th Consecutive Year

Jesse Collins is back again with the Television Academy, producing the 78th Emmy Awards for the institution. NBCUniversal and the Television Academy announced Thursday that Jesse Collins Entertainment would return to the biggest night in television, producing the awards show for the fourth consecutive year.

Partners Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay will return alongside Collins to produce the show for Jesse Collins Entertainment. The trio also all serve as executive producers on the show, airing on NBC and streaming live on Peacock just months after NBC’s 100-year anniversary in May.

“In the year that we celebrate NBC’s 100th anniversary, we’re honored to be the home of the Emmy Awards and know we’re in great hands with Jesse and his team,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events and Specials at NBC & Peacock, in a statement. “His experience on previous Emmys and other high-profile broadcasts makes him a perfect choice to produce this beloved event.”

Collins and Harmon are both Emmy winners themselves. Collins won a 2022 Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) as executive producer of “The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent.” Harmon won her Emmy as co-executive producer of the same special. Rouzan-Clay, meanwhile, has been nominated twice as co-executive producer of the Grammys — once in 2022 and once in 2024.

“Our focus is on delivering an Emmys broadcast that feels current, creative and reflective of where the industry is today,” Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego said in a statement. “Jesse, Dionne, and Jeannae have been strong partners in that effort over the past three years, and we’re excited to keep building together.”

Nominations for the 78th Emmys will be announced by the Television Academy on Wednesday, July 8, streaming live on the Emmys’ website at 8:30 a.m. PT. Bob Bain Productions, in association with the Television Academy, will produce the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday, Sept. 5, and Sunday, Sept. 6.

The 78th Emmy Awards will take place at the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live on Monday, Sept. 14 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.