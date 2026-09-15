Mariska Hargitay Mocks Nicole Kidman’s AMC Ad, Awkwardly Sings to ‘I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll’ in 2026 Emmys Monologue

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Mariska Hargitay started the 2026 Emmy Awards with a big swing, singing the original song “I Love TV Screens” in an homage to Joan Jett & the Blackhearts’ “I Love Rock ’n’ Roll” as she sang about watching shows like “Abbott Elementary” and “Widow’s Bay” on all different kinds of screens.

Awards shows are no stranger to opening with musical numbers, but Hargitay’s was a bit of an awkward one. When the song wasn’t plugging brands like Marriott hotels, it was cramming in celebrities like New York Knicks player Jalen Brunson and “Hacks” star Jean Smart.

But when it came time for the opening monologue, Hargitay saved the momentum by sharing two pieces of advice people have given her about hosting the Emmys: 1. Don’t do it and 2. Don’t go for sincerity.

“Clearly, I ignored the first, so please join me as I ignore the second,” Hargitay said. “I am truly deeply moved and so incredibly grateful to be in a room full of people who have dedicated their lives to telling stories. Since the beginning of time, humans have all gathered around the light to tell stories. Back then, it was the fire in the cave, and now it’s the screen of your choice. But no matter how we watch, and even though we’re worlds apart, we’re all still holding a bit of that communal light.

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“And at the end of the day, we come to TV for magic, to laugh, cry, to care,” she continued, quoting Nicole Kidman’s viral AMC Theatres ad. “Because we need that, all of us, that indescribable feeling that we get when the lights begin to dim, dazzling images on the silver screen.”

“Mariska, c’mon. That’s my bit,” Kidman, who was sitting in the audience, interrupted. “You can’t do it.”

“Zip it, movie lady. It’s TV’s turn tonight,” Hargitay joyfully said after finishing the Kidman ad.

Hargitay had a few more jabs for Monday night’s opening monologue. She cheekily shared with the audience that “Law & Order” creator Dick Wolf’s real name is Richard Penis. She also pointed out that she was the first women to host the Emmys in 15 years.

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“Imagine that — for 15 straight years, Amy and Tina said no,” Hargitay said, referring to Amy Poehler and Tina Fey. She also pretended to stumble over reading the word “finale” aloud.

“Sorry, am I saying that right? I’m sorry, guys. It’s just that I never had one,” she said, slyly alluding to her longstanding acting expertise.

Hargitay was the host of 78th Primetime Emmy Awards, which took place on Monday night on NBC. Though the gig typically goes to comedians, the longtime TV star known for playing Olivia Benson on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” took over the honored and notoriously difficult role.