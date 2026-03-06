‘Heated Rivalry,’ ‘The Traitors’ Win Big at GLAAD Media Awards

The TV series “Heated Rivalry,” “Stranger Things” and “Palm Royale” and the movies “Kiss of the Spider Woman” and “Come See Me in the Good Light” were among the winners at the 37th annual GLAAD Media Awards, which were presented on Thursday night in Los Angeles.

In the nine categories presented live on the show, “Heated Rivalry” was named the year’s best new TV series, while “Stranger Things” and “Palm Royale” won awards as the best drama and comedy series, respectively. “Southern Hospitality” and “The Traitors” won other TV awards, while “Kiss of the Spider Woman” won in the Outstanding Film – Wide Theatrical Release category.

Winners that were announced during the ceremony included the TV series “Wayward,” the Oscar-nominated documentary “Come See Me in the Good Light,” the music artist Young Miko, the graphic novel “Gaysians” and the episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” guest hosted by Alan Cumming.

Honorary awards were presented to Quinta Brunson (Vanguard Award) and “Las Culturistas” podcast hosts Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers (Stephen F. Kolzak Award).

Awards were also announced in podcast, news, Broadway, videogame, comic book, graphic novel, children’s programming and journalism categories, as well as in five Spanish-language categories.

GLAAD is the world’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) media advocacy organization.

The ceremony, which was hosted by Jonathan Bennett and included a performances by Demi Lovato and Eli, will stream live on Hulu beginning on Saturday, March 21.

Here is the full list of winners:

Awards presented live

Outstanding New TV Series

“Heated Rivalry” (HBO Max/Crave)

Outstanding Drama Series

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Palm Royale” (Apple TV)

Outstanding Film – Wide Theatrical Release

“Kiss of the Spider Woman” (Roadside Attractions)

Outstanding Reality Program

“Southern Hospitality” (Bravo)

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

“The Traitors” (Peacock)

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment

“Community during fascism: Actress Laverne Cox on the importance of WorldPride in Trump’s D.C.”; “The Weekend” (MS NOW)

Outstanding Podcast

“Handsome” (Headgum)

Outstanding Podcast Episode (TIE)

“Straight Panic, Gay Excellence” “I’ve Had It” (PodcastOne)

“Chappell Roan: Are People Scared of Me?” “Call Her Daddy” (The Unwell Network / SiriusXM)

Awards announced during the ceremony

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

“Wayward” (Netflix)

Outstanding Film – Limited Theatrical Release (TIE)

“A Nice Indian Boy” (Blue Harbor Entertainment)

“Plainclothes” (Magnolia Pictures)

Outstanding Film – Streaming or TV

“Queen of Coal” (Netflix)

Outstanding Documentary

“Come See Me in the Good Light”(Apple TV)

Outstanding Music Artist

Young Miko, “Do Not Disturb” (The Wave Music Group / Capitol Records)

Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist

KATSEYE (HYBE x Geffen Records)

Outstanding Broadway Production

“Liberation,” by Bess Wohl

Outstanding Video Game

“Lost Records: Bloom & Rage” (DON’T NOD)

Outstanding Comic Book

“Avengers Academy: Marvel’s Voices,” by Anthony Oliveira, Elsa Sjunneson, Carola Borelli, Bailie Rosenlund, Pablo Collar, Charles Stewart III, Alti Firmansyah, Minkyu Jung, KJ Díaz, Ruth Redmond, Dono Sánchez-Almara, Ariana Maher, Joe Caramagna (Marvel Infinity Comics)

Outstanding Original Graphic Novel/Anthology

“Gaysians,” by Mike Curato (Algonquin Books)

Outstanding Children’s Programming

“Firebuds” (Disney Jr.)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming – Live Action

“XO, Kitty”(Netflix)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming – Animated

“Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake” (HBO Max)

Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode

“Guest Host Alan Cumming on Attacks Against the Trans Community & Bringing Kindness Back in America” :Jimmy Kimmel Live” (ABC)

Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage

“People”

Outstanding TV Journalism – Long-Form

“A Transgender Marine Speaks Out” (NBC 7 San Diego)

Outstanding Online or Print Journalism Article

“As the first out trans person in Congress, Sarah McBride is ready to fight for us” by Christopher Wiggins (Advocate)

Outstanding Online Journalism – Video or Multimedia

“A Mother and Her Trans Teen Decide to Leave the U.S.” Text and Visuals by Sam Wolson, Illustrations by Lilli Carré (NewYorker.com)

Outstanding Independent Journalism

Under the Desk News with V Spehar

Barbara Gittings Award for Excellence in LGBTQ Media

Them



Special Recognition

The Drowsy Chaperone in Concert (Breaking the Binary Theatre)

Gaydar with Anania

Spanish-Language Categories

Outstanding Scripted Television Series // Serie de Televisión con Guión Sobresaliente

“Mariliendre” (Atresplayer)



Outstanding TV Journalism // Periodismo Televisivo Sobresaliente (TIE)

“Ni hombre, ni mujer: Intersexual” Noticias Telemundo (Telemundo)

“Orgullo 2025 Avances, Desafíos y Caminos” Spectrum Noticias (Spectrum)

Outstanding Online Journalism Article // Artículo sobresaliente de periodismo digital

“My Coming Out Story” Quién [serie] (Quien.com)

Outstanding Online Journalism – Video or Multimedia // Periodismo digital sobresaliente: vídeo o multimedia

“¿Tienes HIV, Mijo? A Mother’s Journey” Living y Ready (LatiNation)

Reconocimiento Especial

Andry José Hernández Romero

“Before We Forget” (Twenty Nine Palms Ent.)

Special Awards

Vanguard Award: Quinta Brunson

Stephen F. Kolzak Award: Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers