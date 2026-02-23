Jonathan Bennett to Host, Demi Lovato to Perform at 37th Annual GLAAD Media Awards

Jonathan Bennett will host 2026 GLAAD Media Awards on March 5, with a performance by Demi Lovato, the awards show announced on Monday.

They will be joined by special guests Camila Mendes, Cara Delevingne, Don Lemon, Laverne Cox and George Wallace when the 37th annual GLAAD Media Awards stream on Hulu on March 21.

Nominees for this year’s show include “Heated Rivalry,” “The Four Seasons,” “Pluribus,” “Severance,” and “Stranger Things,” to name a few.

“The most popular series and media appear on this year’s list of nominees because LGBTQ+ stories are a winning strategy for a global audience who demands bold and original storytelling,” GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a prior statement.

“As the media landscape shifts, gaming, local news and podcasts have also emerged as proud homes to LGBTQ+ talent and narratives,” she continued. “In the face of rising anti-LGBTQ+ disinformation, GLAAD remains relentless in our mission to work across all forms of media and to tell the fair and accurate stories that protect values of family, fairness and freedom for all.”

GLAAD considers four criteria when evaluating nominees: fair, accurate and inclusive representation of the LGBTQ+ community; boldness and originality in storytelling and crafting; the media impact of a work; and the overall quality of a series, film or performance.

Netflix leads the pack in terms of nominations earned with 23, NBC Universal is close on their heels with 21, and Warner Bros. Discovery has 18. In terms of other streamers, AppleTV and Hulu are tied with 11 nominations, Amazon Prime Video received seven and HBO Max has six.