‘Jay Kelly,’ ‘Sinners,’ ‘Zootopia 2’ Win Artios Awards for Casting

The casting directors of “Jay Kelly,” “Sinners” and “Zootopia 2” were among the feature-film winners at the 41st annual Artios Awards, which were presented by the Casting Society at ceremonies in Los Angeles, New York and London on Thursday.

“Jay Kelly” won in the Big Budget Feature Comedy category, “Sinners” won in Big Budget Feature Drama, and “Zootopia 2” won in Animated Feature — a marked departure from other awards shows, where “One Battle After Another” and “KPop Demon Hunters” have routinely taken the top narrative and animated prizes.

Other film winners included “Rental Family” (Studio or Independent Feature Comedy), “Sentimental Value” (Studio or Independent Feature Drama), “Sorry, Baby” (Feature: Low Budget: Comedy or Drama), and “The Fisherman” (Feature: International).

The first-year shows “The Pitt” and “The Studio” and the limited series “Adolescence” were among the television winners, which also included “Hacks,” “Severance” and the TV movie “Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.”

The Casting Society also gave out awards for casting in short form, commercial and theater categories.

Harvey Guillén hosted the Los Angeles ceremony, which took place at the Beverly Hilton and also included presentations of the Lynn Stalmaster Award for Career Achievement to Ayo Davis, the Hoyt Bowers Award for Excellence in Casting to Julie Ashton and, posthumously, the Rosalie Joseph Humanitarian Award to Laura Adler.

Jeff Hiller hosted the New York show at the Edison Ballroom, where the Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award was presented to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Jessica Gunning hosted in London at One Moorgate Place, with honorary awards given to GAP Workshops (the Global Impact Award) and Kate Rhodes James (the Capelier-Shaw Award for Excellence in Casting).

Here is the complete list of winners:

Feature Film Winners

Big Budget Feature Comedy

“Jay Kelly”: Douglas Aibel, Nina Gold, Associate Casting Director: Matthew Glasner, Location Casting Directors: Francesco Vedovati, Barbara Giordani

Big Budget Feature Drama

“Sinners”: Francine Maisler, Associate Casting Directors: Molly Rose, Amber Wakefield, Location Casting Director: Meagan Lewis

Animated Feature

“Zootopia 2”: Grace C. Kim

Studio or Independent Feature Comedy

“Rental Family”: Kei Kawamura

Feature: Studio or Independent: Drama

“Sentimental Value”: Avy Kaufman

Feature: International

“The Fisherman”: Mawuko Kuadzi

Feature: Low Budget: Comedy or Drama

“Sorry, Baby”: Jessica Kelly, Location Casting Directors: Lisa Lobel, Angela Peri, Location Associate Casting Director: Melissa Morris

Television (Scripted and Unscripted), Commercials, Short Film, Short Form Series Winners

Film, First Released for Television or Streaming

“Bridget Jones Mad About the Boy”: Lucy Bevan, Olivia Grant, Associate Casting Director: Lucy Downes

Television Series: Comedy

“Hacks” (S4): Linda Lowy

Television Series: Drama

“Severance” (S2): Rachel Tenner, Associate Casting Director: Rick Messina, Location Casting Director: Bess Fifer

Television Pilot and First Season: Comedy

“The Studio”: Melissa Kostenbauder, Francine Maisler, Associate Casting Director: Jesse Haddock

Television Pilot and First Season: Drama

“The Pitt”: Cathy Sandrich Gelfond, Associate Casting Director: Seth Caskey

Limited Series

“Adolescence”: Shaheen Baig

Reality Series: Competition

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (S17): Goloka Bolte, Michelle Redwine, Adam Cook

Reality Series: Structured & Unstructured

“Queer Eye” (S9): Pamela Vallarelli, Jessica Jorgensen, Natalie Pino

Live Action Children & Family Series

“XO, Kitty” (S2): Lyndsey Baldasare, David H. Rapaport, Associate Casting Director: Claire Yenson, Location Casting Director: Su Kim

Animated Program for Television

“Big Mouth” (S8): Julie Ashton

International Television Series

“Other People’s Money” (S1): Alexandra Montag

Short Form Series

“Die Hart” (S3): Chrissy Fiorilli-Ellington, Associate Casting Director: Jane Flowers, Location Casting Director: Tara Feldstein Bennett

Short Film

“Ado”: Ally Beans

Commercials

“Listening Is a Form of Love”: Angela Mickey, Associate Casting Director: Aika Greenidge

Theater Winners

Broadway: Comedy or Drama

“English”: Stephen Kopel, Associate Casting Director: Sujotta Pace

Broadway: Musical

(TIE)

“Buena Vista Social Club”: Xavier Rubiano, Tara Rubin, Associate Casting Director: Frankie Ramirez

“Maybe Happy Ending”: Craig Burns, Associate Casting Director: Jimmy Larkin

New York Theater: Comedy or Drama

“Sh¡t. Meet. Fan”: Bernard Telsey, Will Cantler, Destiny Lilly

New York Theater: Musical

“The Jonathan Larson Project”: Rachel Hoffman, Associate Casting Director: Charlie Hano

London Theatre New Category

“The Importance of Being Earnest”: Alastair Coomer

Los Angeles Theater

“Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends”: Tara Rubin, Xavier Rubiano, Peter Van Dam, Associate Casting Director: Louis DiPaolo

Regional Theater

“Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil”: Lauren Port, Patrick Goodwin

Theater Tours

“Parade”: Craig Burns

Special Theatrical Performance

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”: Geoff Josselson